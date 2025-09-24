Soirée Américaine Cinéma l’utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot

Soirée Américaine Cinéma l’utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot mercredi 24 septembre 2025.

Soirée Américaine

Cinéma l’utopie 16 Rue Nationale Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

Séance dans le cadre du Comett Film Festival.

Un programme de 4 courts-métrages américains en VOSTFR (51 min) et Hot-dog Party

– « Dekalb Elementary » de Reed Van Dyk (20′)

– « I once was lost » d’Emma Limon (11′)

– « Same old » de Llyod Lee Choi (15′)

– « 45TH Parallel » de Lawrence Abu Hamdan (15′)

Cinéma l’utopie 16 Rue Nationale Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 40 27 83

English : Soirée Américaine

Screening as part of the Comett Film Festival.

A program of 4 American shorts in VOSTFR (51 min) and Hot-dog Party:

– « Dekalb Elementary » by Reed Van Dyk (20′)

– « I once was lost » by Emma Limon (11′)

– « Same old » by Llyod Lee Choi (15′)

– « 45TH Parallel » by Lawrence Abu Hamdan (15′)

German : Soirée Américaine

Vorführung im Rahmen des Comett Film Festivals.

Ein Programm aus 4 amerikanischen Kurzfilmen in VOSTFR (51 min) und Hot-Dog Party

– « Dekalb Elementary » von Reed Van Dyk (20′)

– « I once was lost » von Emma Limon (11′)

– « Same old » von Llyod Lee Choi (15′)

– « 45TH Parallel » von Lawrence Abu Hamdan (15′)

Italiano :

Proiezione nell’ambito del Comett Film Festival.

Un programma di 4 cortometraggi americani in VOSTFR (51 min) e Hot-dog Party:

– « Dekalb Elementary » di Reed Van Dyk (20′)

– « I once was lost » di Emma Limon (11′)

– « Same old » di Llyod Lee Choi (15′)

– « 45TH Parallel » di Lawrence Abu Hamdan (15′)

Espanol : Soirée Américaine

Proyección en el marco del Festival de Cine de Comett.

Un programa de 4 cortometrajes americanos en VOSTFR (51 min) y Hot-dog Party

– « Dekalb Elementary » de Reed Van Dyk (20′)

– « I once was lost » de Emma Limon (11′)

– « Same old » de Llyod Lee Choi (15′)

– « 45TH Parallel » de Lawrence Abu Hamdan (15′)

