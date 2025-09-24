Soirée Américaine Cinéma l’utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot
Soirée Américaine Cinéma l’utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot mercredi 24 septembre 2025.
Soirée Américaine
Cinéma l’utopie 16 Rue Nationale Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 8 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-24
fin : 2025-09-24
Date(s) :
2025-09-24
Séance dans le cadre du Comett Film Festival.
Un programme de 4 courts-métrages américains en VOSTFR (51 min) et Hot-dog Party
– « Dekalb Elementary » de Reed Van Dyk (20′)
– « I once was lost » d’Emma Limon (11′)
– « Same old » de Llyod Lee Choi (15′)
– « 45TH Parallel » de Lawrence Abu Hamdan (15′)
Cinéma l’utopie 16 Rue Nationale Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 40 27 83
English : Soirée Américaine
Screening as part of the Comett Film Festival.
A program of 4 American shorts in VOSTFR (51 min) and Hot-dog Party:
– « Dekalb Elementary » by Reed Van Dyk (20′)
– « I once was lost » by Emma Limon (11′)
– « Same old » by Llyod Lee Choi (15′)
– « 45TH Parallel » by Lawrence Abu Hamdan (15′)
German : Soirée Américaine
Vorführung im Rahmen des Comett Film Festivals.
Ein Programm aus 4 amerikanischen Kurzfilmen in VOSTFR (51 min) und Hot-Dog Party
– « Dekalb Elementary » von Reed Van Dyk (20′)
– « I once was lost » von Emma Limon (11′)
– « Same old » von Llyod Lee Choi (15′)
– « 45TH Parallel » von Lawrence Abu Hamdan (15′)
Italiano :
Proiezione nell’ambito del Comett Film Festival.
Un programma di 4 cortometraggi americani in VOSTFR (51 min) e Hot-dog Party:
– « Dekalb Elementary » di Reed Van Dyk (20′)
– « I once was lost » di Emma Limon (11′)
– « Same old » di Llyod Lee Choi (15′)
– « 45TH Parallel » di Lawrence Abu Hamdan (15′)
Espanol : Soirée Américaine
Proyección en el marco del Festival de Cine de Comett.
Un programa de 4 cortometrajes americanos en VOSTFR (51 min) y Hot-dog Party
– « Dekalb Elementary » de Reed Van Dyk (20′)
– « I once was lost » de Emma Limon (11′)
– « Same old » de Llyod Lee Choi (15′)
– « 45TH Parallel » de Lawrence Abu Hamdan (15′)
