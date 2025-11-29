Soirée animée par Léon Septavaux et Lula666 Dj set Café de l’Univers Hortense Giraud Bourdeaux
Soirée animée par Léon Septavaux et Lula666 Dj set Café de l’Univers Hortense Giraud Bourdeaux samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Soirée animée par Léon Septavaux et Lula666 Dj set
Café de l’Univers Hortense Giraud 5 Place Louis Chancel Bourdeaux Drôme
Début : 2025-11-29
fin : 2025-11-29
2025-11-29
Léon Septavaux (live) ambient field recording
Lula 666 DJ SET dirty Dancehall
Café de l’Univers Hortense Giraud 5 Place Louis Chancel Bourdeaux 26460 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes cafedelunivers26@gmail.com
English :
German :
Italiano :
Léon Septavaux (dal vivo) registrazione ambientale sul campo
Lula 666 DJ SET sporco Dancehall
Espanol :
Léon Septavaux (en directo) grabación ambiental de campo
Lula 666 DJ SET sucio Dancehall
