SOIRÉE ANNÉES 80 L’Usine Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule samedi 29 novembre 2025.
L’Usine 16 rue Parmentier Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Allier
Début : 2025-11-29 19:30:00
fin : 2025-11-29
2025-11-29
Soirée disco années 80 avec DJ Jean Lo dans le Laser Game. Ambiance rétro garantie pour une soirée nostalgique et festive !
L’Usine 16 rue Parmentier Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 32 38 83 lusine03500@yahoo.com
English :
80s disco with DJ Jean Lo in the Laser Game. Retro ambience guaranteed for a nostalgic and festive evening!
German :
80er-Jahre-Discoabend mit DJ Jean Lo im Laserspiel. Garantierte Retro-Atmosphäre für einen nostalgischen und festlichen Abend!
Italiano :
Serata disco anni ’80 con il DJ Jean Lo nel Laser Game. Un’atmosfera retrò garantita per una serata nostalgica e festosa!
Espanol :
Noche de discoteca de los 80 con DJ Jean Lo en el Laser Game. ¡Un ambiente retro garantizado para una noche nostálgica y festiva!
