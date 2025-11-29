SOIRÉE ANNÉES 80 L’Usine Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule

SOIRÉE ANNÉES 80

L’Usine 16 rue Parmentier Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Allier

Début : 2025-11-29 19:30:00

fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29

Soirée disco années 80 avec DJ Jean Lo dans le Laser Game. Ambiance rétro garantie pour une soirée nostalgique et festive !

L’Usine 16 rue Parmentier Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 32 38 83 lusine03500@yahoo.com

English :

80s disco with DJ Jean Lo in the Laser Game. Retro ambience guaranteed for a nostalgic and festive evening!

German :

80er-Jahre-Discoabend mit DJ Jean Lo im Laserspiel. Garantierte Retro-Atmosphäre für einen nostalgischen und festlichen Abend!

Italiano :

Serata disco anni ’80 con il DJ Jean Lo nel Laser Game. Un’atmosfera retrò garantita per una serata nostalgica e festosa!

Espanol :

Noche de discoteca de los 80 con DJ Jean Lo en el Laser Game. ¡Un ambiente retro garantizado para una noche nostálgica y festiva!

L’événement SOIRÉE ANNÉES 80 Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule a été mis à jour le 2025-11-14 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule