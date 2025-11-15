Soirée années 80 2000 Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime

Soirée années 80 2000

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-15 21:30:00

fin : 2025-11-15 01:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-15

La soirée tant attendue de l’hiver est enfin de retour !

.

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

English : Soirée années 80 2000

The long-awaited winter party is finally back!



Get ready for a colourful night of rhinestones, sequins and wigs! Come and set the dancefloor alight to the sound of the best hits from the 80s to the 2000s, under the big top of the Théâtre de la Mer.



Join us from 9.30pm for an evening of festivities and nostalgia (doors open at 9pm). Tickets cost €5 and are available from the Tourist Office or online at www.sainte-maxime.com. Bookings are recommended to make sure you don’t miss out on this not-to-be-missed event.



Get caught up in the atmosphere and dance the night away!

German : Soirée années 80 2000

Die lang ersehnte Winterparty ist endlich wieder da!

Italiano : Soirée années 80 2000

Il tanto atteso party invernale è finalmente tornato!



Preparatevi a una notte colorata di strass, paillettes e parrucche! Venite ad infiammare la pista da ballo al suono delle migliori hit dagli anni ’80 agli anni 2000, sotto il tendone del Théâtre de la Mer.



Unitevi a noi dalle 21.30 per una serata di festa e nostalgia (le porte aprono alle 21.00). I biglietti costano 5 euro e sono disponibili presso l’Ufficio del Turismo o online sul sito www.sainte-maxime.com. Si consiglia di prenotare per non perdere questo evento imperdibile.



Lasciatevi coinvolgere dall’atmosfera e ballate tutta la notte!

Espanol : Soirée années 80 2000

¡Por fin vuelve la esperada fiesta de invierno!

