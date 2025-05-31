Soirée ‘années 90/2000’ au B23 + showcase TRAGEDIE – B23 Amnéville, 31 mai 2025 22:00, Amnéville.

Moselle

Soirée ‘années 90/2000’ au B23 + showcase TRAGEDIE B23 13 rue du casino Amnéville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-05-31 22:00:00

Soirée Spéciale Années 90-2000 avec Showcase de Tragédie!

Une Nuit 100% Nostalgie pour les Fans des Années 90-2000 !

Plongez dans l’âge d’or du R&B, de la pop et du dancehall avec une soirée inoubliable dédiée aux années 90 & 2000 !Adultes

B23 13 rue du casino

Amnéville 57360 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 24 25 05 53 b23events@gmail.com

English :

Soirée Spéciale Années 90-2000 with Tragédie Showcase!

A 100% Nostalgia Night for Fans of the 90s & 2000s!

Immerse yourself in the golden age of R&B, pop and dancehall with an unforgettable evening dedicated to the 90s & 2000s!

German :

Spezialabend für die Jahre 90-2000 mit Showcase von Tragédie!

Eine 100% nostalgische Nacht für die Fans der 90er und 2000er Jahre!

Tauchen Sie ein in die goldenen Zeiten von R&B, Pop und Dancehall mit einer unvergesslichen Nacht, die den 90ern und 2000ern gewidmet ist!

Italiano :

Serata speciale anni ’90-2000 con Tragédie Showcase!

Una serata 100% nostalgia per i fan degli anni ’90 e 2000!

Immergetevi nell’epoca d’oro dell’R&B, del pop e della dancehall con una serata indimenticabile dedicata agli anni ’90 e 2000!

Espanol :

¡Velada especial años 90-2000 con Tragédie Showcase!

Una noche 100% nostálgica para los fans de los años 90 y 2000

Sumérgete en la edad de oro del R&B, el pop y el dancehall con una velada inolvidable dedicada a los años 90 y 2000

