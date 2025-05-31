Soirée ‘années 90/2000’ au B23 + showcase TRAGEDIE – B23 Amnéville, 31 mai 2025 22:00, Amnéville.
Soirée ‘années 90/2000’ au B23 + showcase TRAGEDIE B23 13 rue du casino Amnéville Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-05-31 22:00:00
2025-05-31
Soirée Spéciale Années 90-2000 avec Showcase de Tragédie!
Une Nuit 100% Nostalgie pour les Fans des Années 90-2000 !
Plongez dans l’âge d’or du R&B, de la pop et du dancehall avec une soirée inoubliable dédiée aux années 90 & 2000 !Adultes
B23 13 rue du casino
Amnéville 57360 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 24 25 05 53 b23events@gmail.com
English :
Soirée Spéciale Années 90-2000 with Tragédie Showcase!
A 100% Nostalgia Night for Fans of the 90s & 2000s!
Immerse yourself in the golden age of R&B, pop and dancehall with an unforgettable evening dedicated to the 90s & 2000s!
German :
Spezialabend für die Jahre 90-2000 mit Showcase von Tragédie!
Eine 100% nostalgische Nacht für die Fans der 90er und 2000er Jahre!
Tauchen Sie ein in die goldenen Zeiten von R&B, Pop und Dancehall mit einer unvergesslichen Nacht, die den 90ern und 2000ern gewidmet ist!
Italiano :
Serata speciale anni ’90-2000 con Tragédie Showcase!
Una serata 100% nostalgia per i fan degli anni ’90 e 2000!
Immergetevi nell’epoca d’oro dell’R&B, del pop e della dancehall con una serata indimenticabile dedicata agli anni ’90 e 2000!
Espanol :
¡Velada especial años 90-2000 con Tragédie Showcase!
Una noche 100% nostálgica para los fans de los años 90 y 2000
Sumérgete en la edad de oro del R&B, el pop y el dancehall con una velada inolvidable dedicada a los años 90 y 2000
