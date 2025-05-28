Soirée antillaise au VandB – V and B Romans-sur-Isère, 28 mai 2025 19:00, Romans-sur-Isère.

Drôme

Soirée antillaise au VandB V and B 3 Avenue des Allobroges Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Début : 2025-05-28 19:00:00

fin : 2025-05-28

2025-05-28

Le V and B vous prépare une soirée de dingo sur le thème des Antilles, avec au fourneau Tropic’Amba venu tout droit de l’île Maurice et DJ Manouk aux platines pour une soirée aux couleurs du soleil !

V and B 3 Avenue des Allobroges

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 48 65 48 romanssurisere@vandb.fr

English :

The V and B is preparing a dingo evening on the theme of the West Indies, with Tropic’Amba from Mauritius in the kitchen and DJ Manouk on the decks for an evening of sunshine!

German :

Das V and B bereitet Ihnen einen Abend mit dem Thema der Antillen vor, mit Tropic’Amba aus Mauritius und DJ Manouk an den Plattentellern für einen Abend in den Farben der Sonne!

Italiano :

Il V and B sta preparando una serata pazzesca a tema Indie Occidentali, con Tropic’Amba di Mauritius in cucina e il DJ Manouk alla consolle per una serata di sole!

Espanol :

El V and B está preparando una noche loca con temática de las Antillas, con Tropic’Amba de Mauricio en la cocina y DJ Manouk en los platos para una noche de sol

