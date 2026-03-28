Soirée Apéro-jeux Nogent-le-Rotrou
Soirée Apéro-jeux Nogent-le-Rotrou vendredi 22 mai 2026.
Soirée Apéro-jeux
74 Rue Gouverneur Nogent-le-Rotrou Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 18:30:00
fin : 2026-05-22
Date(s) :
2026-05-22
Une soirée Apéro-jeux en partenariat avec Ludo’Perche.
Apéro participatif à partir de 18h30 à la bibliothèque de Nogent-le-Rotrou.
Entrée libre I Public Familial I Gratuit
Le vendredi 22 mai à partir de 18h30, venez profiter de la soirée apéro-jeux en partenariat avec Ludo’Perche à la bibliothèque municipale de Nogent-le-Rotrou.
Entrée libre I Public Familial I Gratuit 0 .
74 Rue Gouverneur Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 52 76 16 bibliothequemunicipale@ville-nogent-le-rotrou.fr
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English :
An Apéro-jeux evening in partnership with Ludo’Perche.
Participatory aperitif from 6:30pm at the Nogent-le-Rotrou library.
Free admission I Family audience I Free
L’événement Soirée Apéro-jeux Nogent-le-Rotrou a été mis à jour le 2026-03-28 par OTs DU PERCHE
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