Soirée Apéro-jeux

74 Rue Gouverneur Nogent-le-Rotrou Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-22 18:30:00

fin : 2026-05-22

Date(s) :

2026-05-22

Une soirée Apéro-jeux en partenariat avec Ludo’Perche.

Apéro participatif à partir de 18h30 à la bibliothèque de Nogent-le-Rotrou.

Entrée libre I Public Familial I Gratuit

Le vendredi 22 mai à partir de 18h30, venez profiter de la soirée apéro-jeux en partenariat avec Ludo’Perche à la bibliothèque municipale de Nogent-le-Rotrou.

Entrée libre I Public Familial I Gratuit 0 .

74 Rue Gouverneur Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 52 76 16 bibliothequemunicipale@ville-nogent-le-rotrou.fr

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English :

An Apéro-jeux evening in partnership with Ludo’Perche.

Participatory aperitif from 6:30pm at the Nogent-le-Rotrou library.

Free admission I Family audience I Free

L’événement Soirée Apéro-jeux Nogent-le-Rotrou a été mis à jour le 2026-03-28 par OTs DU PERCHE