Soirée Around the World Le Paddock Amnéville Amnéville

Le Paddock Amnéville 2 Rue de l'Europe Amnéville Moselle

Samedi 2025-09-20 21:00:00

Embarquez pour un voyage musical et festif aux quatre coins du globe. Cocktails inspirés des saveurs du monde, animations dépaysantes et DJ set explosif pour une nuit qui vous fera changer de continent sans quitter la piste.Tout public

Le Paddock Amnéville 2 Rue de l’Europe Amnéville 57360 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 68 38 28 99 contact@lepaddock-amneville.com

English :

Embark on a festive musical voyage to the four corners of the globe. Cocktails inspired by the flavors of the world, exotic entertainment and an explosive DJ set for a night that will take you from continent to continent without leaving the dance floor.

German :

Begeben Sie sich auf eine musikalische und festliche Reise in die vier Ecken der Welt. Cocktails, die von den Geschmäckern der Welt inspiriert sind, bunte Animationen und ein explosives DJ-Set sorgen für eine Nacht, in der Sie die Kontinente wechseln, ohne die Tanzfläche zu verlassen.

Italiano :

Partite per un viaggio musicale e festoso ai quattro angoli del mondo. Cocktail ispirati ai sapori del mondo, intrattenimento esotico e un DJ set esplosivo per una serata che vi porterà da un continente all’altro senza lasciare la pista da ballo.

Espanol :

Embárquese en un viaje musical y festivo a los cuatro puntos cardinales. Cócteles inspirados en los sabores del mundo, espectáculos exóticos y un DJ set explosivo para una noche que te llevará de un continente a otro sin moverte de la pista de baile.

