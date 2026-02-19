Soirée art et vins Espace Maxime Moreau Sainte-Maxime

Soirée art et vins

Espace Maxime Moreau 1 promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-16 19:00:00

fin : 2026-05-16

Date(s) :

2026-05-16

Art, vins et solidarité seront au rendez-vous pour une soirée pas comme les autres !

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Espace Maxime Moreau 1 promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 13 animations-culturelles@ste-maxime.fr

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English : Art and wine evening

Art, wine and solidarity will be on the agenda for an evening like no other !



The Lions Club Sainte-Maxime-sur-Mer Vallée du Préconil is organizing a charity evening with a cocktail reception at the Espace Maxime Moreau to benefit a young child from Sainte-Maxime suffering from a severe immune deficiency. Under the theme of sharing, this Art and Wine evening will feature a tasting of wines from local vineyards, a gourmet buffet, an art exhibition, and a raffle. A friendly and supportive event, open to all who wish to support this worthy cause.

L’événement Soirée art et vins Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime