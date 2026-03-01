SOIREE ARTISTIQUE Canohès
SOIREE ARTISTIQUE Canohès samedi 28 mars 2026.
SOIREE ARTISTIQUE
2 Rue de la Mairie Canohès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-28 18:00:00
fin : 2026-03-28
Date(s) :
2026-03-28
Grande soirée intergénérationnelle autour du thème le corps des femmes .
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2 Rue de la Mairie Canohès 66680 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 54 77 03
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English :
An intergenerational evening on the theme of women’s bodies .
L’événement SOIREE ARTISTIQUE Canohès a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME