SOIREE ARTISTIQUE

2 Rue de la Mairie Canohès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-28 18:00:00

fin : 2026-03-28

Date(s) :

2026-03-28

Grande soirée intergénérationnelle autour du thème le corps des femmes .

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2 Rue de la Mairie Canohès 66680 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 54 77 03

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English :

An intergenerational evening on the theme of women’s bodies .

L’événement SOIREE ARTISTIQUE Canohès a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME