SOIRÉE ARTS VIVANTS SPECTACLE LE COUPLE C’EST SHOW Bages
SOIRÉE ARTS VIVANTS SPECTACLE LE COUPLE C’EST SHOW Bages samedi 25 avril 2026.
SOIRÉE ARTS VIVANTS SPECTACLE LE COUPLE C’EST SHOW
Bages Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-25
Date(s) :
2026-04-25
Spectacle Le couple c’est show de et avec Christiane Riubrujent.
Gratuit de 12 ans
.
Bages 66670 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 71 25
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Le couple c’est show by and starring Christiane Riubrujent.
Free for children under 12
L’événement SOIRÉE ARTS VIVANTS SPECTACLE LE COUPLE C’EST SHOW Bages a été mis à jour le 2026-03-10 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE