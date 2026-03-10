SOIRÉE ARTS VIVANTS SPECTACLE LE COUPLE C’EST SHOW Bages

SOIRÉE ARTS VIVANTS SPECTACLE LE COUPLE C'EST SHOW Bages 2026-04-25

SOIRÉE ARTS VIVANTS SPECTACLE LE COUPLE C’EST SHOW Bages samedi 25 avril 2026.

SOIRÉE ARTS VIVANTS SPECTACLE LE COUPLE C’EST SHOW

Bages Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-25

Date(s) :
2026-04-25

Spectacle Le couple c’est show de et avec Christiane Riubrujent.
Gratuit de 12 ans
  .

Bages 66670 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 71 25 

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English :

Le couple c’est show by and starring Christiane Riubrujent.
Free for children under 12

L’événement SOIRÉE ARTS VIVANTS SPECTACLE LE COUPLE C’EST SHOW Bages a été mis à jour le 2026-03-10 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

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