SOIRÉE ARTS VIVANTS SPECTACLE LE COUPLE C’EST SHOW

Bages Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-25 20:30:00

fin : 2026-04-25

Date(s) :

2026-04-25

Spectacle Le couple c’est show de et avec Christiane Riubrujent.

Gratuit de 12 ans

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Bages 66670 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 71 25

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English :

Le couple c’est show by and starring Christiane Riubrujent.

Free for children under 12

L’événement SOIRÉE ARTS VIVANTS SPECTACLE LE COUPLE C’EST SHOW Bages a été mis à jour le 2026-03-10 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE