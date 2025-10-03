SOIREE ASTRONOMIE Servian

SOIREE ASTRONOMIE Servian vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

SOIREE ASTRONOMIE

Servian Hérault

Début : 2025-10-03

fin : 2025-10-03

2025-10-03

La Soirée Astronomie invite tout le public à lever les yeux vers le ciel et explorer l’univers. Guidés par des passionnés, petits et grands pourront observer étoiles, planètes et constellations, tout en apprenant à décrypter les mystères du cosmos. Gratuit et accessible à tous, sur inscription. .

Servian 34290 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 39 19 07 bibliotheque@ville-servian.fr

English :

Discover the stars at the Astronomy Evening! Free and open to all, with registration, to observe and understand the night sky.

German :

Gehen Sie beim Astronomieabend auf Entdeckungsreise nach den Sternen! Kostenlos und für alle zugänglich, mit Anmeldung, um den Nachthimmel zu beobachten und zu verstehen.

Italiano :

Scoprite le stelle alla serata di astronomia! Gratuite e aperte a tutti, previa iscrizione, per osservare e capire il cielo notturno.

Espanol :

¡Descubra las estrellas en la Velada Astronómica! Gratuita y abierta a todos, previa inscripción, para observar y comprender el cielo nocturno.

