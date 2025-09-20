Soirée au moulin CAMALES Camalès

Soirée au moulin CAMALES Camalès samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Soirée au moulin

CAMALES Au moulin Camalès Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 19:30:00

fin : 2025-09-20

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Les amis du Moulin vous convie à une soirée avec un repas concocté par l’association et un concert avec le groupe Old Red Shoes.

Une soirée riche en émotion avec le groupe The Old Red Shoes aux rythmes endiablés avec un thème Pop/Rock 80 Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Peter Gabriel ou encore Pink Floyd seront au programme.

Une soirée qui s’annonce festive !

CAMALES Au moulin Camalès 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 22 07 81 75 lesamisdumoulindecamales@gmail.com

English :

Les amis du Moulin invites you to an evening with a meal concocted by the association and a concert by the band Old Red Shoes.

An evening full of emotion with the band The Old Red Shoes, with their frenzied rhythms and 80s Pop/Rock theme: Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Peter Gabriel and Pink Floyd will be on the program.

It’s sure to be a festive evening!

German :

Die Freunde der Mühle laden Sie zu einem Abend mit einem von der Vereinigung zusammengestellten Essen und einem Konzert mit der Gruppe Old Red Shoes ein.

Ein Abend voller Emotionen mit der Gruppe The Old Red Shoes mit heißen Rhythmen und einem 80er Pop/Rock-Thema: Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Peter Gabriel oder auch Pink Floyd stehen auf dem Programm.

Ein Abend, der sich festlich ankündigt!

Italiano :

Les amis du Moulin vi invitano a una serata con un pasto preparato dall’associazione e un concerto del gruppo Old Red Shoes.

Gli Old Red Shoes suoneranno un vivace pop/rock anni ’80 con brani dei Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Peter Gabriel e Pink Floyd.

Sarà sicuramente una serata di festa!

Espanol :

Les amis du Moulin le invitan a una velada con una cena preparada por la asociación y un concierto del grupo Old Red Shoes.

Los Old Red Shoes tocarán un animado pop/rock de los 80 con temas de Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Peter Gabriel y Pink Floyd.

Será una velada festiva

