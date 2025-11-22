Soirée au profit du téléthon Solignac-sur-Loire
Soirée au profit du téléthon Solignac-sur-Loire samedi 22 novembre 2025.
Soirée au profit du téléthon
Salle polyvalente Solignac-sur-Loire Haute-Loire
Début : 2025-11-22 18:00:00
2025-11-22
Solignac animation organise une soirée au profit de téléthon
– à 18h Léonie est en avance par le théâtre du Bofadon,
– à 20h repas sur réservation avant le 21/11,
– à 20h30 soirée irlandaise avec The Paddy’s Friends.
Salle polyvalente Solignac-sur-Loire 43370 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 70 37 81 02
English :
Solignac animation organizes an evening in aid of the telethon:
– 6pm: Léonie est en avance by the Bofadon theater,
– 8 p.m.: meal (reservation required by 21/11),
– 8.30pm: Irish evening with The Paddy’s Friends.
German :
Solignac animation organisiert einen Abend zugunsten von Telethon:
– um 18 Uhr: Léonie est en avance vom Theater Bofadon,
– um 20 Uhr: Essen (Reservierung bis zum 21.11. erforderlich),
– um 20:30 Uhr: irischer Abend mit The Paddy’s Friends.
Italiano :
Solignac animation organizza una serata a favore di Telethon:
– alle 18: Léonie est en avance del teatro Bofadon,
– alle 20.00: cena su prenotazione entro il 21/11,
– ore 20.30: serata irlandese con i Paddy’s Friends.
Espanol :
La animación Solignac organiza una velada a beneficio del telemaratón:
– a las 18:00: Léonie est en avancée por el teatro Bofadon,
– a las 20:00: comida reservada antes del 21/11,
– 20.30 h: velada irlandesa con The Paddy’s Friends.
