Soirée au profit du téléthon Solignac-sur-Loire

Soirée au profit du téléthon

Salle polyvalente Solignac-sur-Loire Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-11-22 18:00:00

fin : 2025-11-22

2025-11-22

Solignac animation organise une soirée au profit de téléthon

– à 18h Léonie est en avance par le théâtre du Bofadon,

– à 20h repas sur réservation avant le 21/11,

– à 20h30 soirée irlandaise avec The Paddy’s Friends.

Salle polyvalente Solignac-sur-Loire 43370 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 70 37 81 02

English :

Solignac animation organizes an evening in aid of the telethon:

– 6pm: Léonie est en avance by the Bofadon theater,

– 8 p.m.: meal (reservation required by 21/11),

– 8.30pm: Irish evening with The Paddy’s Friends.

German :

Solignac animation organisiert einen Abend zugunsten von Telethon:

– um 18 Uhr: Léonie est en avance vom Theater Bofadon,

– um 20 Uhr: Essen (Reservierung bis zum 21.11. erforderlich),

– um 20:30 Uhr: irischer Abend mit The Paddy’s Friends.

Italiano :

Solignac animation organizza una serata a favore di Telethon:

– alle 18: Léonie est en avance del teatro Bofadon,

– alle 20.00: cena su prenotazione entro il 21/11,

– ore 20.30: serata irlandese con i Paddy’s Friends.

Espanol :

La animación Solignac organiza una velada a beneficio del telemaratón:

– a las 18:00: Léonie est en avancée por el teatro Bofadon,

– a las 20:00: comida reservada antes del 21/11,

– 20.30 h: velada irlandesa con The Paddy’s Friends.

