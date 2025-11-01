Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Soirée automnale Restaurant Le Saint Christophe Château-Chinon (Ville) samedi 1 novembre 2025.

Restaurant Le Saint Christophe Place St Christophe Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre

Tarif : 40 EUR

Début : 2025-11-01 20:00:00
fin : 2025-11-01 23:00:00

2025-11-01

Soirée automnale A 20h au restaurant Le St Christophe, place St Christophe à Château-Chinon. Menu velouté de potimarron brisures de châtaignes et poires, raclette des alpages, salade d’agrumes aux épices.   .

Restaurant Le Saint Christophe Place St Christophe Château-Chinon (Ville) 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 63 74 72 59 

