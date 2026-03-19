SOIRÉE AUTOUR DU GRAND TÉTRAS PLace Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon

SOIRÉE AUTOUR DU GRAND TÉTRAS

PLace Richelieu CASINO SALLE DU DANCING Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-11 20:00:00

fin : 2026-04-11

Date(s) :

2026-04-11

Conférence autour du Grand Tétras et du film à venir le coeur de la montagne . Présentation et discussions sur le Grand Tétras, extraits exclusifs du film.

En présence du réalisateur Patrice ABEILLE et d’Emmanuel MENONI, biologiste expert en Grand Tétras.

Proposé par la CCPHG. .

PLace Richelieu CASINO SALLE DU DANCING Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

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English :

Conference on the Capercaillie and the upcoming film The Heart of the Mountain . Presentation and discussion of the capercaillie, exclusive extracts from the film.

With film director Patrice ABEILLE and Capercaillie biologist Emmanuel MENONI.

L’événement SOIRÉE AUTOUR DU GRAND TÉTRAS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE