SOIRÉE AUTOUR DU GRAND TÉTRAS PLace Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon
SOIRÉE AUTOUR DU GRAND TÉTRAS PLace Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 11 avril 2026.
SOIRÉE AUTOUR DU GRAND TÉTRAS
PLace Richelieu CASINO SALLE DU DANCING Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11 20:00:00
fin : 2026-04-11
Date(s) :
2026-04-11
Conférence autour du Grand Tétras et du film à venir le coeur de la montagne . Présentation et discussions sur le Grand Tétras, extraits exclusifs du film.
En présence du réalisateur Patrice ABEILLE et d’Emmanuel MENONI, biologiste expert en Grand Tétras.
Proposé par la CCPHG. .
PLace Richelieu CASINO SALLE DU DANCING Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
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English :
Conference on the Capercaillie and the upcoming film The Heart of the Mountain . Presentation and discussion of the capercaillie, exclusive extracts from the film.
With film director Patrice ABEILLE and Capercaillie biologist Emmanuel MENONI.
L’événement SOIRÉE AUTOUR DU GRAND TÉTRAS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE