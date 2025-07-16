SOIRÉE BACHATA AU JOST Montpellier
SOIRÉE BACHATA AU JOST Montpellier mercredi 16 juillet 2025.
SOIRÉE BACHATA AU JOST
50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier Hérault
Début : 2025-07-16
fin : 2025-07-16
2025-07-16
Ambiance caliente avec l’école de danse Kadanse
Initiation, démos, battle… le tout accompagné de cocktails & antipasti !
Mercredi 16 juillet à partir de 20h
Rythmes latinos et danse jusqu’au bout de la nuit .
50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 12 05 19 25 HELLO@JOSTMONTPELLIER.COM
English :
Caliente atmosphere with the Kadanse dance school
Initiation, demos, battle? all accompanied by cocktails & antipasti!
German :
Heiße Stimmung mit der Tanzschule Kadanse!
Einführung, Demos, Battle… alles begleitet von Cocktails & Antipasti!
Italiano :
Atmosfera caliente con la scuola di danza Kadanse
Iniziazioni, dimostrazioni, battaglie, il tutto accompagnato da cocktail e antipasti!
Espanol :
Ambiente caliente con la escuela de baile Kadanse
Iniciación, demostraciones, batallas… ¡todo ello acompañado de cócteles y antipasti!
