SOIRÉE BACHATA AU JOST Montpellier mercredi 16 juillet 2025.

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-07-16

fin : 2025-07-16

2025-07-16

Ambiance caliente avec l’école de danse Kadanse

Initiation, démos, battle… le tout accompagné de cocktails & antipasti !

Mercredi 16 juillet à partir de 20h

Rythmes latinos et danse jusqu’au bout de la nuit .

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 12 05 19 25 HELLO@JOSTMONTPELLIER.COM

English :

Caliente atmosphere with the Kadanse dance school

Initiation, demos, battle? all accompanied by cocktails & antipasti!

German :

Heiße Stimmung mit der Tanzschule Kadanse!

Einführung, Demos, Battle… alles begleitet von Cocktails & Antipasti!

Italiano :

Atmosfera caliente con la scuola di danza Kadanse

Iniziazioni, dimostrazioni, battaglie, il tutto accompagnato da cocktail e antipasti!

Espanol :

Ambiente caliente con la escuela de baile Kadanse

Iniciación, demostraciones, batallas… ¡todo ello acompañado de cócteles y antipasti!

