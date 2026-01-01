Soirée back to the 90’s Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold
Soirée back to the 90's Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold samedi 31 janvier 2026.
Soirée back to the 90’s
1 rue de l'Abbé Rappine Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Samedi 2026-01-31 20:00:00
Soirée Années 90 & 2000 !
Sortez les chouchous, les bandanas, les baggys, les boules à facettes et votre plus belle choré…
On remonte le temps pour une soirée 100% nostalgie, 100% tubes !
Backstreet Boys, Britney, 2Be3, L5, Larusso, Diam’s, Kyo…
Macarena, Madison, YMCA, chorés endiablées
Bref si tu connais encore ton pseudo Caramail… cette soirée est pour toi !
Tenue conseillée mais pas obligatoire années 90/2000
On veut du jean taille basse, du fluo, des crop tops, du gel qui brille…
ou juste votre bonne humeur, ça marche aussi !
Préparez-vous, ça va chanter, danser et se rappeler des meilleurs souvenirs !Tout public
1 rue de l’Abbé Rappine Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold 57740 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 04 92 08
English :
90s & 2000s party!
Get out the scrunchies, the bandanas, the baggys, the disco balls and your best choreography?
We’re going back in time for an evening of 100% nostalgia, 100% hits!
Backstreet Boys, Britney, 2Be3, L5, Larusso, Diam?s, Kyo?
Macarena, Madison, YMCA, frenzied choruses
In short: if you still know your Caramail nickname? this is the night for you!
Recommended but not mandatory attire: 90s/2000s
Low-rise jeans, fluorescent, crop tops, shiny gel?
or just your good mood, that works too!
Get ready to sing, dance and reminisce!
