Soirée back to the 90’s Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold

Soirée back to the 90’s

1 rue de l’Abbé Rappine Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-01-31 20:00:00

2026-01-31

Soirée Années 90 & 2000 !

Sortez les chouchous, les bandanas, les baggys, les boules à facettes et votre plus belle choré…

On remonte le temps pour une soirée 100% nostalgie, 100% tubes !

Backstreet Boys, Britney, 2Be3, L5, Larusso, Diam’s, Kyo…

Macarena, Madison, YMCA, chorés endiablées

Bref si tu connais encore ton pseudo Caramail… cette soirée est pour toi !

Tenue conseillée mais pas obligatoire années 90/2000

On veut du jean taille basse, du fluo, des crop tops, du gel qui brille…

ou juste votre bonne humeur, ça marche aussi !

Préparez-vous, ça va chanter, danser et se rappeler des meilleurs souvenirs !Tout public

1 rue de l’Abbé Rappine Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold 57740 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 04 92 08

English :

90s & 2000s party!

Get out the scrunchies, the bandanas, the baggys, the disco balls and your best choreography?

We’re going back in time for an evening of 100% nostalgia, 100% hits!

Backstreet Boys, Britney, 2Be3, L5, Larusso, Diam?s, Kyo?

Macarena, Madison, YMCA, frenzied choruses

In short: if you still know your Caramail nickname? this is the night for you!

Recommended but not mandatory attire: 90s/2000s

Low-rise jeans, fluorescent, crop tops, shiny gel?

or just your good mood, that works too!

Get ready to sing, dance and reminisce!

