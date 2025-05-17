Soirée Bahia Latina – Restaurant Le Bahia Prayssac, 17 mai 2025 22:00, Prayssac.

Lot

Restaurant Le Bahia 50 boulevard Aristide Briand Prayssac Lot

Tarif : 16 EUR

16

Tarif de base plein tarif

Général

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-17 22:00:00

fin : 2025-05-17

Date(s) :

2025-05-17

Pour l’occasion, El Presidente sera aux platines pour une soirée SBK rock/swing

Luis nous régalera pour le repas sur réservation pour 16€

Suprême de volailles

Mousse au chocolat.

Réservation au 05 65 22 47 12 ou au 06 83 89 70 21.

16 .

Restaurant Le Bahia 50 boulevard Aristide Briand

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 22 47 12

English :

For the occasion, El Presidente will be at the turntables for an SBK rock/swing evening

Luis will treat us to a meal (reservation required) for 16?

Chicken supreme

Chocolate mousse.

Reservations on 05 65 22 47 12 or 06 83 89 70 21.

German :

Zu diesem Anlass wird El Presidente an den Plattentellern für einen SBK-Abend stehen Rock/Swing

Luis wird uns mit einem Essen verwöhnen (Reservierung erforderlich für 16?)

Geflügelsuppe

Mousse au chocolat (Schokoladenmousse).

Reservierung unter 05 65 22 47 12 oder 06 83 89 70 21.

Italiano :

Per l’occasione, El Presidente sarà in pista per una serata SBK rock/swing

Luis ci offrirà un pasto (su prenotazione) per 16?

Pollo supremo

Mousse al cioccolato.

Prenotazioni allo 05 65 22 47 12 o allo 06 83 89 70 21.

Espanol :

Para la ocasión, El Presidente estará en los platos para una velada SBK -rock/swing-

Luis nos obsequiará con una comida (previa reserva) para 16?

Suprema de pollo

Mousse de chocolate.

Reservas en el 05 65 22 47 12 o en el 06 83 89 70 21.

