Soirée Bahia Latina – Restaurant Le Bahia Prayssac, 17 mai 2025 22:00, Prayssac.
Lot
Restaurant Le Bahia 50 boulevard Aristide Briand Prayssac Lot
Tarif : 16 EUR
16
Tarif de base plein tarif
Général
Date et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-17 22:00:00
Fin : 2025-05-17
Date(s) :
2025-05-17
Pour l’occasion, El Presidente sera aux platines pour une soirée SBK rock/swing
Luis nous régalera pour le repas sur réservation pour 16€
Suprême de volailles
Mousse au chocolat.
Réservation au 05 65 22 47 12 ou au 06 83 89 70 21.
16 .
Restaurant Le Bahia 50 boulevard Aristide Briand
Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 22 47 12
English :
For the occasion, El Presidente will be at the turntables for an SBK rock/swing evening
Luis will treat us to a meal (reservation required) for 16?
Chicken supreme
Chocolate mousse.
Reservations on 05 65 22 47 12 or 06 83 89 70 21.
German :
Zu diesem Anlass wird El Presidente an den Plattentellern für einen SBK-Abend stehen Rock/Swing
Luis wird uns mit einem Essen verwöhnen (Reservierung erforderlich für 16?)
Geflügelsuppe
Mousse au chocolat (Schokoladenmousse).
Reservierung unter 05 65 22 47 12 oder 06 83 89 70 21.
Italiano :
Per l’occasione, El Presidente sarà in pista per una serata SBK rock/swing
Luis ci offrirà un pasto (su prenotazione) per 16?
Pollo supremo
Mousse al cioccolato.
Prenotazioni allo 05 65 22 47 12 o allo 06 83 89 70 21.
Espanol :
Para la ocasión, El Presidente estará en los platos para una velada SBK -rock/swing-
Luis nos obsequiará con una comida (previa reserva) para 16?
Suprema de pollo
Mousse de chocolate.
Reservas en el 05 65 22 47 12 o en el 06 83 89 70 21.
