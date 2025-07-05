Soirée banda La Réunion 5 juillet 2025 19:30

Lot-et-Garonne

Soirée banda  La Réunion Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-05 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-05

Date(s) :
2025-07-05

Soirée Banda
Animée par les Gais Lurons de Lalanne-Trie
Repas Moules/Frites
Petit feu d’artifice & Bataille de confetti   .

La Réunion 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 09 86 14 31 

English : Soirée banda

German : Soirée banda

Italiano :

Espanol : Soirée banda

L’événement Soirée banda La Réunion a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne