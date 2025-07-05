Soirée banda La Réunion 5 juillet 2025 19:30
Lot-et-Garonne
Soirée banda La Réunion Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-05 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-05
Date(s) :
2025-07-05
Soirée Banda
Animée par les Gais Lurons de Lalanne-Trie
Repas Moules/Frites
Petit feu d’artifice & Bataille de confetti .
La Réunion 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 09 86 14 31
English : Soirée banda
German : Soirée banda
Italiano :
Espanol : Soirée banda
L’événement Soirée banda La Réunion a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne