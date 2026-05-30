SOIRÉE BANQUET À LA FERME Le Fermier Gourmand Saint-Pierre-de-Nogaret

Saint-Pierre-de-Nogaret

SOIRÉE BANQUET À LA FERME

Le Fermier Gourmand Lausselincq Saint-Pierre-de-Nogaret Lozère

Tarif : 22 – 22 – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03

fin : 2026-07-03

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Le Fermier Gourmand vous invite à Lausselincq pour une Soirée Banquet à la ferme !

Au programme Un repas du Terroir avec des produits locaux cuisinés avec passion, un concert pour une ambiance conviviale et musicale et des glace fermières fabriques sur place pour terminer sur une note gourmande.

Tarifs Repas + soirée = 22€

Places limitées sur inscription au 06 40 20 84 67.

Le Fermier Gourmand vous invite à Lausselincq pour une Soirée Banquet à la ferme !

Au programme Un repas du Terroir avec des produits locaux cuisinés avec passion, un concert pour une ambiance conviviale et musicale et des glace fermières fabriques sur place pour terminer sur une note gourmande.

Tarifs Repas + soirée = 22€

Places limitées sur inscription au 06 40 20 84 67. .

Le Fermier Gourmand Lausselincq Saint-Pierre-de-Nogaret 48340 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 20 84 67

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Le Fermier Gourmand invites you to Lausselincq for an Soirée Banquet à la ferme !

On the program: a Terroir meal featuring local produce cooked with passion, a concert for a friendly, musical atmosphere, and farm-made ice creams to end on a gourmet note.

Price: Meal + evening = 22?

Places are limited, please register on 06 40 20 84 67.

L’événement SOIRÉE BANQUET À LA FERME Saint-Pierre-de-Nogaret a été mis à jour le 2026-05-30 par 48-OT de l’Aubrac aux Gorges du Tarn