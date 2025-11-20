SOIRÉE BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU GUINGUETTE JAZZ Montpellier
SOIRÉE BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU GUINGUETTE JAZZ
50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier Hérault
29 EUR
Début : 2025-11-20
2025-11-20
Jeudi 20 novembre, dès 19h30
Concert d’Amhalee (guinguette jazz)
Verre de Beaujolais, buffet de charcuteries, daube de bœuf provençale & poire au vin
-> 29 € par personne
sur réservation .
50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 12 05 19 25 HELLO@JOSTMONTPELLIER.COM
English :
Thursday, November 20, from 7:30pm
Concert by Amhalee (guinguette jazz)
Glass of Beaujolais, charcuterie buffet, Provençal beef stew & pear au vin
German :
Donnerstag, 20. November, ab 19.30 Uhr
Konzert von Amhalee (Guinguette/Jazz)
Glas Beaujolais, Wurstbuffet, provenzalischer Rinderschmortopf & Weinbirne
Italiano :
Giovedì 20 novembre, dalle 19.30
Concerto di Amhalee (guinguette jazz)
Bicchiere di Beaujolais, buffet di salumi, stufato di manzo provenzale e pera al vino
Espanol :
Jueves 20 de noviembre, a partir de las 19.30 h
Concierto de Amhalee (guinguette jazz)
Copa de Beaujolais, buffet de embutidos, estofado de ternera provenzal y pera al vino
