SOIRÉE BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU GUINGUETTE JAZZ Montpellier

SOIRÉE BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU GUINGUETTE JAZZ

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier Hérault

Début : 2025-11-20

fin : 2025-11-20

2025-11-20

Jeudi 20 novembre, dès 19h30

Concert d’Amhalee (guinguette jazz)

Verre de Beaujolais, buffet de charcuteries, daube de bœuf provençale & poire au vin

-> 29 € par personne

sur réservation .

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 12 05 19 25 HELLO@JOSTMONTPELLIER.COM

English :

Thursday, November 20, from 7:30pm

Concert by Amhalee (guinguette jazz)

Glass of Beaujolais, charcuterie buffet, Provençal beef stew & pear au vin

German :

Donnerstag, 20. November, ab 19.30 Uhr

Konzert von Amhalee (Guinguette/Jazz)

Glas Beaujolais, Wurstbuffet, provenzalischer Rinderschmortopf & Weinbirne

Italiano :

Giovedì 20 novembre, dalle 19.30

Concerto di Amhalee (guinguette jazz)

Bicchiere di Beaujolais, buffet di salumi, stufato di manzo provenzale e pera al vino

Espanol :

Jueves 20 de noviembre, a partir de las 19.30 h

Concierto de Amhalee (guinguette jazz)

Copa de Beaujolais, buffet de embutidos, estofado de ternera provenzal y pera al vino

