Soirée BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom

Soirée BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom jeudi 20 novembre 2025.

10 Rue de Caen Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom Calvados

Début : 2025-11-20 19:00:00
2025-11-20

concert acoustique dés 21 heures avec LEZ’ARTS COURTOIS
10 Rue de Caen Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom 14220 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 79 49 75 

English :

acoustic concert from 9 p.m. with LEZ’ARTS COURTOIS

German : Soirée BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU

akustikkonzert ab 21 Uhr mit LEZ’ARTS COURTOIS

Italiano :

concerto acustico dalle 21.00 con LEZ’ARTS COURTOIS

Espanol :

concierto acústico a partir de las 21:00 h con LEZ’ARTS COURTOIS

