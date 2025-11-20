Soirée BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom
Soirée BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom jeudi 20 novembre 2025.
Soirée BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU
10 Rue de Caen Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom Calvados
Début : 2025-11-20 19:00:00
fin : 2025-11-20
2025-11-20
concert acoustique dés 21 heures avec LEZ’ARTS COURTOIS
concert acoustique dés 21 heures avec LEZ’ARTS COURTOIS .
10 Rue de Caen Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom 14220 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 79 49 75
English :
acoustic concert from 9 p.m. with LEZ’ARTS COURTOIS
German : Soirée BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU
akustikkonzert ab 21 Uhr mit LEZ’ARTS COURTOIS
Italiano :
concerto acustico dalle 21.00 con LEZ’ARTS COURTOIS
Espanol :
concierto acústico a partir de las 21:00 h con LEZ’ARTS COURTOIS
