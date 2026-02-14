Soirée Bi-Goût : Kheos + Downterra / Bianka + Sloan, Le Bistrot de St So, Lille

Soirée Bi-Goût : Kheos + Downterra / Bianka + Sloan 20 et 21 février Le Bistrot de St So Nord

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-02-20T21:00:00+01:00 – 2026-02-20T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-02-21T00:00:00+01:00 – 2026-02-21T01:30:00+01:00

VENDREDI 20 FÉVRIER

→ SOIRÉE BI-GOÛT AVEC

→ KHEOS + DOWNTERRA / BIANKA + SLOAN

21H–2H / GRATUIT

(METAL VS DRUM&BASS)

Ouverture 18h

Snack by ShiiFooMii 19h-22h

Début des concerts : 21h

KHEOS

► Né en 2015, Kheos est un groupe de quatre musiciens évoluant dans un metalcore agressif et moderne.

Au fil des années d’écriture et de transformation, le groupe a forgé une identité distincte, mêlant puissance brute, précision technique et atmosphère éthérée.

Leur musique s’inspire du metalcore, du deathcore, du metal progressif et du djent, créant un univers sonore à la fois sombre, lumineux et viscéral.

Avec leur premier EP Down to Hell, sorti en 2018, Kheos a posé les bases de son identité musicale.

Le groupe prépare actuellement un album concept, dont la sortie est prévue pour Mars 2026, et qui marquera un nouveau chapitre dans leur évolution artistique.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

► https://linktr.ee/kheos.band

► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ium6rnzTjDU

► https://www.instagram.com/kheos.band/

DOWNTERRA

► Downterra est un duo électro-metal français formé en 2023, réunissant Arthur Alternatif (chant) et XtronX (production / machines). Le projet fusionne metal, bass music, drum & bass et électro industrielle, avec une approche résolument hybride mêlant vocaux agressifs, riffs metal et beats électroniques puissants.

Downterra s’est fait remarquer avec la sortie de son premier EP For All Those Facts, un projet qui pose les bases de leur univers : une musique frontale, énergique et sans compromis, nourrie par la scène metal et les cultures électroniques underground.

Sur scène, Downterra propose un live intense, pensé comme un choc entre concert metal et performance électronique, où la puissance sonore et l’impact rythmique sont au cœur de l’expérience.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

► https://www.instagram.com/downterramusic/

► https://beacons.ai/downterra/

BIANKA

► Ingénieure du son et artiste originaire du Nord de la France, Bianka s’impose comme une figure montante de la scène Drum & Bass. Active depuis plus de dix ans, elle s’est produite en France, Belgique, République tchèque, Autriche, Chili et Portugal, portée par des sets intenses et engagés.

Influencée par la culture free party, elle développe un univers puissant mêlant Drum & Bass et fortes sonorités tekno, qui l’a menée sur des scènes et événements reconnus en France et en Europe. Côté production, elle signe une première sortie sur le label de Mandidextrous, avant de confirmer avec un titre en collaboration avec le MC Kryptomedic, sorti sur le label de B-Complex, référence majeure de la Drum & Bass.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

► https://www.facebook.com/Biankadj/

► https://www.instagram.com/bianka.dnb/

► https://soundcloud.com/bianka-dj

SLOAN

► Acteur de la scène Bass Music lilloise depuis plus de 15 ans, Sloan a marqué les lieux emblématiques de la région, tels que l’Aéronef ou St So. Il a partagé l’affiche avec des noms prestigieux comme 1991, Kasra, Monty ou Visages. Également voix de l’émission Northbass sur RCV99, il n’a qu’un objectif : faire vibrer le public avec ses sélections explosives et ses drops dévastateurs.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

► https://www.instagram.com/sloan.dj/

► https://youtu.be/uAC7DBceMBQ?si=SsmSwe3hSGQZwcvo

Côté miam miam, le snack ShiiFooMii sera là pour vous caler avant le dancefloor : de 19h à 22h, street-food asiatique 100% maison — nems, poulet frit coréen, bánh-mi, frites, options végé… De quoi repartir avec le sourire et le ventre heureux.

Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint-Sauveur

17 Bd JB Lebas – Lille

Ⓜ️ M°2 Lille Grand Palais / Mairie de Lille

À St So, on défend une ambiance inclusive, respectueuse et bienveillante. Viens comme tu es.

Le Bistrot de St So 17 Boulevard Jean-Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.facebook.com/bistrotdestso;https://www.instagram.com/bistrotdestso/;https://garesaintsauveur.lille3000.com/ [{« link »: « https://linktr.ee/kheos.band »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Kheos », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Directed by KheosnnSynth Arranger And Programmer : nIsaac SolanasnnMixing / Mastering / Producing :nChris Wiseman (Shadow of intent /Currents)nnud83dudcf8 Follow KHEOS:nSocials :nInstagram – / kheos.band nFacebook – / kheosbandofficial nTik Tok – / kheos.band », « type »: « video », « title »: « KHEOS – Wrath Of Cronos (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ium6rnzTjDU/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ium6rnzTjDU », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjRM6Vs-Ti0dvpkFGnTwHDQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ium6rnzTjDU »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 1,747 Followers, 223 Following, 189 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from ud835udc0aud835udc07ud835udc04ud835udc0eud835udc12 (@kheos.band) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « ud835udc0aud835udc07ud835udc04ud835udc0eud835udc12 (@kheos.band) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/574472044_18293961826257918_748029972300578199_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=108&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=rooQUwxqXCsQ7kNvwFhMZzh&_nc_oc=AdkBCms7TBOjOgzemIpy9EmYWJcKl-l8WGla0GqmkfoQo0V3YwWIBpEJNcEAp0TYw34&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=7zfsKb3FVrjGtLnd8u0ZrA&oh=00_AfrmmMjwiwYM6Q_xOghEaFUfvty1aaqSt7g6dveZ90aSPQ&oe=697423C4 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/kheos.band/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/kheos.band/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 2,739 Followers, 166 Following, 74 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from DOWNTERRA (@downterramusic) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « DOWNTERRA (@downterramusic) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/352292486_929586514823767_664943317080203673_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=105&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy41NzEuQzMifQ%3D%3D&_nc_ohc=0WJj13XhNisQ7kNvwFqqq6-&_nc_oc=AdlrqFZOcktusB7VYYQJf0FMpmPjJ72evgGty7ALYYMX4gyKlhEt3M0fH1_wQzmslGo&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_Afp_3gVs3ZMunHcS5jQ4pZpYTv84TMkZKJ1KnWhq7MNUKw&oe=697429E6 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/downterramusic/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/downterramusic/ »}, {« link »: « https://beacons.ai/downterra/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/Biankadj/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 2,413 Followers, 1,602 Following, 293 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Manon Dufour (@bianka.dnb) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Manon Dufour (@bianka.dnb) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/565599167_18533075377035181_5117764101864352205_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=101&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=JGvFtcpOtogQ7kNvwHHVv1Y&_nc_oc=AdmRl25gfMI1-ofDdksR85a_LpnK-2hFfpijj5ZcCFD1l0oBjMfnUwopi8Xo7WuApAE&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=7MqothIBxj7bexpE5HiGjw&oh=00_AfrHpP0azfA6jpS1o8rtvYZvNOYPqJdngwl5EFfN7WeBdw&oe=6974389C », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/bianka.dnb/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/bianka.dnb/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Bianka », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « DRUM & BASS Dj/Producer from France bianka.dj.booking@gmail.com ud83dudc8c https://biankadnb.taplink.ws/ », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Bianka », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-zb2kiaviDizEn3iT-1J5yUw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/bianka-dj », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/bianka-dj », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/bianka-dj »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 347 Followers, 922 Following, 50 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Antoine Sloan (@sloan.dj) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Antoine Sloan (@sloan.dj) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/587125448_18398929543130186_1136546829622120378_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=108&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=Pnmopy2ePTsQ7kNvwFwgyfg&_nc_oc=AdlouZ19EXuT3Do9GcBglVSaT7hAM96FJvLylamR6HdJ9Y4QpjhHVIlluUQnpD0uV1o&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=e0hXgaQTjadf-zsvKSOtrw&oh=00_AfqItFDbZwizUtW47Fck8tV92ci188vT6ophpwfi_WAzHw&oe=6974EF25 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/sloan.dj/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/sloan.dj/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « RCV99 », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « RCV99 u00e9tait au cu0153ur de la Braderie de Lille 2025, et vous propose de (re)du00e9couvrir les lives qui ont animu00e9s votre soiru00e9e !nnPour en savoir plus sur SLOAN : https://www.instagram.com/sloan.dj/nPour en savoir plus sur PELIK : https://www.instagram.com/stephane_pelik/nnud83dudccd @garage-les-lilloisnud83eudd1d @patatedoucelille / u2068@AnalogMindFMu2069 », « type »: « video », « title »: « SLOAN x PELIK – Full Dj Set – Braderie de Lille 2025 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/uAC7DBceMBQ/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAC7DBceMBQ », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxBl44s2c8JVVbVJ0_ecuFA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/uAC7DBceMBQ?si=SsmSwe3hSGQZwcvo »}]

Vendredi 20 février (21h–2h, gratuit) : Kheos, Downterra, Bianka et Sloan. Meal vs drum & bass pour une soirée puissante et radicale au Bistrot de Saint-So ⚡