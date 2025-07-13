Soirée big brasero Chez Tata Simone Chez Tata Simone Mouriès

Soirée big brasero Chez Tata Simone Chez Tata Simone Mouriès dimanche 13 juillet 2025.

Soirée big brasero Chez Tata Simone

Dimanche 13 juillet 2025 de 19h à 0h30.

Sous réserve de conditions météo favorables. Chez Tata Simone Chemin de Mas de Jacquet Mouriès Bouches-du-Rhône

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-13 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-13 00:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-13

Venez passer un moment festif Chez Tata Simone à Mouriès le dimanche 13 juillet de 19h à 00h30 !

Une belle soirée en perspective Chez Tata Simone rendez-vous sous les tonnelles pour une soirée guinguette !



Cuisine braséro (viande ou poisson), Assiettes apéro à partager !



Réservation par téléphone .

Chez Tata Simone Chemin de Mas de Jacquet Mouriès 13890 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 12 17 17 43

English :

Come and enjoy a festive evening at Chez Tata Simone in Mouriès on Sunday 13 July from 7pm to 12.30am!

German :

Verbringen Sie am Sonntag, den 13. Juli von 19:00 bis 00:30 Uhr einen festlichen Moment bei Chez Tata Simone in Mouriès!

Italiano :

Venite a trascorrere una serata di festa da Chez Tata Simone a Mouriès domenica 13 luglio dalle 19.00 alle 24.30!

Espanol :

Venga a disfrutar de una velada festiva en Chez Tata Simone, en Mouriès, el domingo 13 de julio de 19:00 a 00:30

L’événement Soirée big brasero Chez Tata Simone Mouriès a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par Régie Tourisme de la CC Vallée Des Baux-Alpilles