Soirée Blind Test à La Poule aux Potes – Cahors, 23 mai 2025 20:30, Cahors.
Lot
Soirée Blind Test à La Poule aux Potes La Poule aux Potes Cahors Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-23 20:30:00
fin : 2025-05-23
Date(s) :
2025-05-23
Soirée blind test pour passer une bonne soirée.
.
La Poule aux Potes
Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie lapouleauxpotes.asso@gmail.com
English :
An evening of blind testing.
German :
Blindtest-Abend, um einen schönen Abend zu verbringen.
Italiano :
Serata di test cieco per un buon tempo.
Espanol :
Tarde de pruebas a ciegas para pasar un buen rato.
L’événement Soirée Blind Test à La Poule aux Potes Cahors a été mis à jour le 2025-05-14 par OT CVL Saint-Cirq-Lapopie