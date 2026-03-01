Soirée bodega MARCIAC Marciac
Soirée bodega MARCIAC Marciac samedi 28 mars 2026.
Soirée bodega
MARCIAC 23 Rue Saint-Justin Marciac Gers
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-28 19:30:00
fin : 2026-03-28
Date(s) :
2026-03-28
Dans le cadre de Saint Mont Vignoble en Fête, le restaurant Ostatu vous propose une soirée bodega avec la banda Les Gascon É Bien.
Tapas & Ambiance Bandas garantie.
.
MARCIAC 23 Rue Saint-Justin Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 6 12 92 45 64 ostaturestaurant@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
As part of Saint Mont Vignoble en Fête, restaurant Ostatu is hosting a bodega evening with the banda Les Gascon É Bien.
Tapas & Bandas atmosphere guaranteed.
L’événement Soirée bodega Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65