Soirée bodega MARCIAC Marciac

Soirée bodega

MARCIAC 23 Rue Saint-Justin Marciac Gers

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-28 19:30:00

fin : 2026-03-28

Date(s) :

2026-03-28

Dans le cadre de Saint Mont Vignoble en Fête, le restaurant Ostatu vous propose une soirée bodega avec la banda Les Gascon É Bien.

Tapas & Ambiance Bandas garantie.

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MARCIAC 23 Rue Saint-Justin Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 6 12 92 45 64 ostaturestaurant@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As part of Saint Mont Vignoble en Fête, restaurant Ostatu is hosting a bodega evening with the banda Les Gascon É Bien.

Tapas & Bandas atmosphere guaranteed.

L’événement Soirée bodega Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65