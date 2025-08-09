Soirée Brasero Petite-Rosselle

Soirée Brasero Petite-Rosselle samedi 9 août 2025.

Soirée Brasero

Petite-Rosselle Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-08-09 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-09

2025-08-09

Soirée Brasero & Années 80-2000 au Mine904 !

Le restaurant Le Mine904 vous invite à une soirée exceptionnelle placée sous le signe de la convivialité et du goût!

Menu spécial Brasero

Au programme :

Brochettes variées et viandes à griller,

Salades composées,

Frites à volonté

Un festin généreux, à savourer dans une ambiance chaleureuse autour du brasero.

Ambiance 100 % années 80 à 2000

Redécouvrez les plus grands tubes qui font chanter, danser et vibrer ! Une sélection musicale festive pour vous faire voyager dans le temps… et sur la piste de danse !

Dansez jusqu’à minuit !

Laissez-vous emporter par le rythme la piste est à vous jusqu’à 00h00 !

Tarif à venir très prochainement

Réservez dès maintenant auprès de Parc Explor Wendel les places sont limitées et l’ambiance promet d’être très sympathiqueTout public

Petite-Rosselle 57540 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 87 08 54 contact@musee-les-mineurs.fr

English :

Brasero & 80s-2000s evening at Mine904!

Le Mine904 restaurant invites you to an exceptional evening of conviviality and taste!

Special Brasero menu

On the program :

Brochettes and grilled meats,

Mixed salads,

All-you-can-eat French fries

A generous feast, to be enjoyed in a warm atmosphere around the brazier.

100% 80s to 2000s atmosphere

Rediscover the greatest hits that make you sing, dance and vibrate! A festive selection of music to take you back in time? and onto the dance floor!

Dance until midnight!

Let the rhythm take you away: the dance floor is yours until 00:00!

Prices coming soon

Book now with Parc Explor Wendel places are limited and the atmosphere promises to be great!

German :

Brasero-Abend & 80-2000er Jahre im Mine904!

Das Restaurant Mine904 lädt Sie zu einem außergewöhnlichen Abend ein, der ganz im Zeichen der Geselligkeit und des Geschmacks steht!

Spezielles Brasero-Menü

Auf dem Programm stehen:

Verschiedene Spießchen und Grillfleisch,

Gemischte Salate,

Pommes frites nach Belieben

Ein großzügiges Festmahl, das in einer gemütlichen Atmosphäre rund um den Feuerkorb genossen werden kann.

Ambiente 100 % der 80er bis 2000er Jahre

Entdecken Sie die größten Hits, die zum Singen, Tanzen und Vibrieren anregen! Eine festliche Musikauswahl, die Sie auf eine Reise durch die Zeit und auf die Tanzfläche mitnimmt!

Tanzen Sie bis Mitternacht!

Lassen Sie sich vom Rhythmus mitreißen: Die Tanzfläche gehört bis 00:00 Uhr Ihnen!

Preise werden in Kürze bekannt gegeben

Reservieren Sie schon jetzt bei Parc Explor Wendel ? die Plätze sind begrenzt und die Stimmung verspricht, sehr sympathisch zu werden

Italiano :

Serata braciere e anni ’80-2000 al Mine904!

Il ristorante Mine904 vi invita a una serata eccezionale all’insegna della convivialità e del gusto!

Menu speciale Braciere

Nel menu :

Varietà di kebab e carni alla griglia,

Insalate miste,

Patatine fritte a volontà

Un banchetto generoso, da gustare in un’atmosfera calda intorno al braciere.

Atmosfera 100% anni ’80-2000

Riscoprite i più grandi successi che vi fanno cantare, ballare e muovere! Una festosa selezione di musica che vi porterà indietro nel tempo e sulla pista da ballo!

Ballate fino a mezzanotte!

Lasciatevi trasportare dal ritmo: la pista da ballo è vostra fino alle 00:00!

Prezzi in arrivo

Prenotate subito presso il Parc Explor Wendel: i posti sono limitati e l’atmosfera promette di essere fantastica!

Espanol :

¡Noche de braseros y 80s-2000s en Mine904!

El restaurante Mine904 le invita a una velada excepcional de convivencia y sabor

Menú especial Brazier

En el menú :

Variedad de brochetas y carnes a la brasa,

Ensaladas variadas,

Patatas fritas

Un festín generoso, para degustar en un ambiente cálido alrededor del brasero.

Ambiente 100% años 80 a 2000

Redescubra los grandes éxitos que le harán cantar, bailar y moverse Una selección musical festiva que le hará retroceder en el tiempo… ¡y le llevará a la pista de baile!

¡Baila hasta medianoche!

Déjese llevar por el ritmo: ¡la pista de baile es suya hasta las 00:00!

Precios próximamente

Reserva ya en el Parc Explor Wendel: ¡las plazas son limitadas y el ambiente promete ser genial!

L’événement Soirée Brasero Petite-Rosselle a été mis à jour le 2025-08-04 par FORBACH TOURISME