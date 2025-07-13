Soirée brésilienne Avéron-Bergelle

Soirée brésilienne Avéron-Bergelle dimanche 13 juillet 2025.

Soirée brésilienne

AVERON-BERGELLE Avéron-Bergelle Gers

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-13 18:00:00

fin : 2025-07-13

Date(s) :

2025-07-13

SOIRÉE CONCERT À PARTIR DE 18H00 BUVETTE / RESTAURATION sur place.

Le trio TEMPO BRASIL fondé par Patrick Agullo interprète un répertoire de musique brésilienne parsemé de compositions et d’adaptations de chansons françaises arrangées aux couleurs du Brésil.

Pour l’occasion Patrick Agullo a le plaisir de partager la scène avec ses compagnons de route, le guitariste Thomas

Fontvieille et le batteur Sega Seck.

Patrick Agullo est un chanteur guitariste français né en Afrique d’origine espagnole et trouve son identité musicale dans la musique brésilienne.

Il fonde avec Louis Martinez (fondateur du festival « Jazz à Sète ») le trio Anapolis qui sera un des premiers groupes français de Bossa-Nova dans les années 80.

Ces vingt dernières années, il partage sa vie entre le Brésil et la France. Pour la sortie de son 3è album « Puxa Vida », il rend hommage aux grands compositeurs brésilien

.

AVERON-BERGELLE Avéron-Bergelle 32290 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 08 53 88 mairie.averonbergelle@wanadoo.fr

English :

CONCERT EVENING FROM 6:00 PM: BUVETTE / RESTAURATION on site.

The TEMPO BRASIL trio, founded by Patrick Agullo, performs a repertoire of Brazilian music interspersed with compositions and adaptations of French songs arranged in Brazilian colors.

For the occasion, Patrick Agullo is delighted to share the stage with his fellow travelers, guitarist Thomas Fontvieille and drummer Sevilla

Fontvieille and drummer Sega Seck.

Patrick Agullo is an African-born French singer-guitarist of Spanish origin, who finds his musical identity in Brazilian music.

Together with Louis Martinez (founder of the « Jazz à Sète » festival), he founded the Anapolis trio, one of the first French Bossa Nova groups in the 80s.

For the past twenty years, he has divided his time between Brazil and France. For the release of his 3rd album « Puxa Vida », he pays tribute to the great Brazilian composers

German :

KONZERTABEND AB 18.00 Uhr: BUVETTE / RESTAURATION vor Ort.

Das von Patrick Agullo gegründete Trio TEMPO BRASIL interpretiert ein Repertoire brasilianischer Musik, das mit Kompositionen und Adaptionen französischer Chansons gespickt ist, die in den Farben Brasiliens arrangiert wurden.

Patrick Agullo hat das Vergnügen, die Bühne mit seinen Weggefährten, dem Gitarristen Thomas Fontvieille, zu teilen

Fontvieille und dem Schlagzeuger Sega Seck.

Patrick Agullo ist ein französischer Sänger und Gitarrist, der in Afrika geboren wurde, spanische Wurzeln hat und seine musikalische Identität in der brasilianischen Musik findet.

Zusammen mit Louis Martinez (Gründer des Festivals « Jazz à Sète ») gründete er das Trio Anapolis, das in den 80er Jahren zu einer der ersten französischen Bossa-Nova-Bands wurde.

In den letzten 20 Jahren hat er sein Leben zwischen Brasilien und Frankreich geteilt. Anlässlich der Veröffentlichung seines dritten Albums « Puxa Vida » huldigt er den großen brasilianischen Komponisten

Italiano :

CONCERTO SERALE DALLE 18.00: BUVETTE / RISTORANTE in loco.

Il trio TEMPO BRASIL, fondato da Patrick Agullo, esegue un repertorio di musica brasiliana intervallato da composizioni e adattamenti di canzoni francesi arrangiate in stile brasiliano.

Patrick Agullo è lieto di condividere il palco con i suoi compagni di viaggio, il chitarrista Thomas Fontvieille e il batterista Sevilla

Fontvieille e il batterista Sega Seck.

Patrick Agullo è un cantante-chitarrista francese nato in Africa di origine spagnola, che trova la sua identità musicale nella musica brasiliana.

Con Louis Martinez (fondatore del festival « Jazz à Sète »), ha formato il trio Anapolis, uno dei primi gruppi francesi di bossa nova degli anni ’80.

Negli ultimi vent’anni si è diviso tra Brasile e Francia. Per l’uscita del suo 3° album « Puxa Vida », rende omaggio ai grandi compositori brasiliani

Espanol :

CONCIERTO POR LA TARDE A PARTIR DE LAS 18.00 h: BUVETTE / RESTAURACIÓN in situ.

El trío TEMPO BRASIL, fundado por Patrick Agullo, interpreta un repertorio de música brasileña intercalado con composiciones y adaptaciones de canciones francesas arregladas al estilo brasileño.

Patrick Agullo está encantado de compartir escenario con sus compañeros de viaje, el guitarrista Thomas Fontvieille y el batería Sevilla

Fontvieille y el batería Sega Seck.

Patrick Agullo es un cantante y guitarrista francés nacido en África, de ascendencia española, que encuentra su identidad musical en la música brasileña.

Con Louis Martinez (fundador del festival « Jazz à Sète »), formó el trío Anapolis, uno de los primeros grupos franceses de Bossa Nova en los años 80.

Desde hace veinte años, divide su tiempo entre Brasil y Francia. Para el lanzamiento de su 3er álbum « Puxa Vida », rinde homenaje a los grandes compositores brasileños

