Soirée canap’ Châteaudun
Soirée canap’ Châteaudun vendredi 20 mars 2026.
Soirée canap’
Moulin à Tan Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-20 19:00:00
fin : 2026-03-20
Date(s) :
2026-03-20
Une soirée conviviale au Moulin à Tan autour d’une soupe et d’un apéro partagé pour chanter, échanger des idées et imaginer ensemble des projets de rêves.
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Moulin à Tan Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 44 18 63 moulinatan28@gmail.com
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English :
A convivial evening at the Moulin à Tan over soup and a shared aperitif to sing, exchange ideas and imagine dream projects together.
L’événement Soirée canap’ Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN