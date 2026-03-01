Soirée canap’

Moulin à Tan Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-20 19:00:00

fin : 2026-03-20

Date(s) :

2026-03-20

Une soirée conviviale au Moulin à Tan autour d’une soupe et d’un apéro partagé pour chanter, échanger des idées et imaginer ensemble des projets de rêves.

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Moulin à Tan Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 44 18 63 moulinatan28@gmail.com

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English :

A convivial evening at the Moulin à Tan over soup and a shared aperitif to sing, exchange ideas and imagine dream projects together.

L’événement Soirée canap’ Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN