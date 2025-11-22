SOIRÉE CARITATIVE HANDICAPS INVISIBLES

30, avenue d’Agde Vias Hérault

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-22

fin : 2025-11-22

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

L’association vias beach biker vous invite chaleureusement à soutenir cette magnifique cause qu’est le Handicaps Invisibles lors de cette soirée caritative.

Venez nombreuses et nombreux !

L’association vias beach biker vous invite chaleureusement à soutenir cette magnifique cause qu’est le Handicaps Invisibles lors de cette soirée caritative.

Venez nombreuses et nombreux ! .

30, avenue d’Agde Vias 34450 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 13 40 10 29 viasbeachbiker@gmail.com

English :

The vias beach biker association warmly invites you to support the magnificent cause of Handicaps Invisibles at this charity event.

Come one, come all!

German :

Der Verein vias beach biker lädt Sie herzlich dazu ein, an diesem Wohltätigkeitsabend die wunderbare Sache der unsichtbaren Behinderungen zu unterstützen.

Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Italiano :

L’associazione dei motociclisti di vias beach vi invita caldamente a sostenere la magnifica causa di Handicaps Invisibles durante questa serata di beneficenza.

Venite uno, venite tutti!

Espanol :

La asociación de moteros de vias beach te invita cordialmente a apoyar la magnífica causa de Discapacitados Invisibles durante esta velada benéfica.

¡Venga uno, vengan todos!

L’événement SOIRÉE CARITATIVE HANDICAPS INVISIBLES Vias a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE