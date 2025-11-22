SOIRÉE CARITATIVE HANDICAPS INVISIBLES Vias
SOIRÉE CARITATIVE HANDICAPS INVISIBLES Vias samedi 22 novembre 2025.
SOIRÉE CARITATIVE HANDICAPS INVISIBLES
30, avenue d’Agde Vias Hérault
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-22
fin : 2025-11-22
Date(s) :
2025-11-22
L’association vias beach biker vous invite chaleureusement à soutenir cette magnifique cause qu’est le Handicaps Invisibles lors de cette soirée caritative.
Venez nombreuses et nombreux !
L’association vias beach biker vous invite chaleureusement à soutenir cette magnifique cause qu’est le Handicaps Invisibles lors de cette soirée caritative.
Venez nombreuses et nombreux ! .
30, avenue d’Agde Vias 34450 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 13 40 10 29 viasbeachbiker@gmail.com
English :
The vias beach biker association warmly invites you to support the magnificent cause of Handicaps Invisibles at this charity event.
Come one, come all!
German :
Der Verein vias beach biker lädt Sie herzlich dazu ein, an diesem Wohltätigkeitsabend die wunderbare Sache der unsichtbaren Behinderungen zu unterstützen.
Kommen Sie zahlreich!
Italiano :
L’associazione dei motociclisti di vias beach vi invita caldamente a sostenere la magnifica causa di Handicaps Invisibles durante questa serata di beneficenza.
Venite uno, venite tutti!
Espanol :
La asociación de moteros de vias beach te invita cordialmente a apoyar la magnífica causa de Discapacitados Invisibles durante esta velada benéfica.
¡Venga uno, vengan todos!
L’événement SOIRÉE CARITATIVE HANDICAPS INVISIBLES Vias a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE