SOIREE CARNAVAL US MORSBACH

rue Eric Tabarly Morsbach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

25

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-02-28

fin : 2026-02-28

Date(s) :

2026-02-28

Préparez-vous à vivre une soirée Carnaval haute en couleurs !

Plumes, paillettes et rythmes endiablés seront au rendez-vous pour une ambiance survoltée, entre danse, rires et bonne humeur.

25 euros pour les adultes 12 euros pour les enfants

¿¿ Le tarif d’entrée comprend un apéritif offert, une planche apéritif, le repas et le dessert !

¿¿ Déguisements vivement conseillés pour plonger pleinement dans l’esprit carnaval !Tout public

25 .

rue Eric Tabarly Morsbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 85 14 62 mairie@mairie-morsbach.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Get ready for a colorful Carnival evening!

Feathers, sequins and frenzied rhythms will be the order of the day for a supercharged atmosphere of dancing, laughter and good humor.

25 euros for adults 12 euros for children

¿¿ Entry fee includes complimentary aperitif, aperitif plank, meal and dessert!

disguises are highly recommended to get into the carnival spirit!

L’événement SOIREE CARNAVAL US MORSBACH Morsbach a été mis à jour le 2026-01-29 par FORBACH TOURISME