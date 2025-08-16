SOIRÉE CHAMPÊTRE AMBIANCE FÉRIA Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit

Chemin de la chapelle Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Venez déguster et célébrer l’Espagne avec ESTEBAN MUSICA ! à la Chapelle St Fulcran à 20h. 15€ par personne et 10€/enfants jusqu’à 12 ans.

Entrée Assiette de charcuterie ibérique.

Plat Ragout de sèches accompagné de ses pates.

Dessert Fromage Manchego Gaufre au sucre ou au chocolat avec sa boule de glace à la vanille. Boisson (non comprises) Vins du Clochet Vert, sangria, bière, softs.

Chemin de la chapelle Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 22 05

English :

Come taste and celebrate Spain with ESTEBAN MUSICA! at Chapelle St Fulcran at 8pm. 15? per person and 10?/children under 12.

Starter: Iberian charcuterie platter.

Main course: Ragout de sèches with pasta.

Dessert: Manchego cheese Sugar or chocolate waffle with scoop of vanilla ice cream. Drinks (not included) Clochet Vert wines, sangria, beer, soft drinks.

German :

Probieren und feiern Sie Spanien mit ESTEBAN MUSICA! in der Kapelle St Fulcran um 20 Uhr. 15 Euro pro Person und 10 Euro für Kinder bis 12 Jahre.

Vorspeise: Teller mit iberischen Wurstwaren.

Gericht: Ragout von der Trockenfleischsorte mit Nudeln.

Dessert: Manchego-Käse Zucker- oder Schokoladenwaffel mit einer Kugel Vanilleeis. Getränke (nicht inbegriffen) Vins du Clochet Vert, Sangria, Bier, Softdrinks.

Italiano :

Venite a gustare e a festeggiare la Spagna con ESTEBAN MUSICA! presso la Chapelle St Fulcran alle ore 20.00. 15 euro a persona e 10 euro per i bambini sotto i 12 anni.

Antipasto: piatto di salumi iberici.

Piatto principale: stufato di manzo essiccato con pasta.

Dessert: formaggio Manchego Cialda di zucchero o cioccolato con una pallina di gelato alla vaniglia. Bevande (non incluse): vini Clochet Vert, sangria, birra, bibite.

Espanol :

Venga a saborear y celebrar España con ESTEBAN MUSICA! en la Chapelle St Fulcran a las 20:00 h. 15 por persona y 10 euros para los menores de 12 años.

Entrante: Plato de embutidos ibéricos.

Plato principal: Ragout de sèches con pasta.

Postre: Queso manchego Gofre de azúcar o chocolate con una bola de helado de vainilla. Bebidas (no incluidas): Vinos Clochet Vert, sangría, cerveza, refrescos.

