Soirée chant en quator Camping de Bourg-Charente Bourg-Charente

Soirée chant en quator Camping de Bourg-Charente Bourg-Charente dimanche 27 juillet 2025.

Soirée chant en quator

Camping de Bourg-Charente Allée des platanes Bourg-Charente Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-27 19:30:00

fin : 2025-07-27

Date(s) :

2025-07-27

Harmonies vocales, émotions partagées… Quatre voix, une âme. Une soirée intimiste et envoûtante, où les voix s’entrelacent pour créer la magie.

.

Camping de Bourg-Charente Allée des platanes Bourg-Charente 16200 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 09 28 42 48 campingbourgcharente@gmail.com

English :

Vocal harmonies, shared emotions… Four voices, one soul. An intimate, spellbinding evening, where voices intertwine to create magic.

German :

Stimmliche Harmonien, geteilte Emotionen? Vier Stimmen, eine Seele. Ein intimer und bezaubernder Abend, an dem die Stimmen miteinander verwoben sind, um Magie zu erzeugen.

Italiano :

Armonia vocale, emozioni condivise? Quattro voci, un’anima. Una serata intima e affascinante, dove le voci si intrecciano per creare magia.

Espanol :

¿Armonía vocal, emociones compartidas? Cuatro voces, un alma. Una velada íntima y fascinante, en la que las voces se entrelazan para crear magia.

L’événement Soirée chant en quator Bourg-Charente a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par Destination Cognac