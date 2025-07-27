Soirée chant en quator Camping de Bourg-Charente Bourg-Charente
Soirée chant en quator Camping de Bourg-Charente Bourg-Charente dimanche 27 juillet 2025.
Soirée chant en quator
Camping de Bourg-Charente Allée des platanes Bourg-Charente Charente
Tarif : – –
Début : Dimanche 2025-07-27 19:30:00
Début : Dimanche 2025-07-27 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-27
Date(s) :
2025-07-27
Harmonies vocales, émotions partagées… Quatre voix, une âme. Une soirée intimiste et envoûtante, où les voix s’entrelacent pour créer la magie.
Camping de Bourg-Charente Allée des platanes Bourg-Charente 16200 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 09 28 42 48 campingbourgcharente@gmail.com
English :
Vocal harmonies, shared emotions… Four voices, one soul. An intimate, spellbinding evening, where voices intertwine to create magic.
German :
Stimmliche Harmonien, geteilte Emotionen? Vier Stimmen, eine Seele. Ein intimer und bezaubernder Abend, an dem die Stimmen miteinander verwoben sind, um Magie zu erzeugen.
Italiano :
Armonia vocale, emozioni condivise? Quattro voci, un’anima. Una serata intima e affascinante, dove le voci si intrecciano per creare magia.
Espanol :
¿Armonía vocal, emociones compartidas? Cuatro voces, un alma. Una velada íntima y fascinante, en la que las voces se entrelazan para crear magia.
