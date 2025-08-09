Soirée Chatfestayres Saint-Chamarand

Soirée Chatfestayres Saint-Chamarand samedi 9 août 2025.

Soirée Chatfestayres

le bourg Saint-Chamarand Lot

Gratuit

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-09 20:00:00

fin : 2025-08-09 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-09

Soirée festive avec restauration animée par le groupe « Le bon vieux temps »

2 h30 de concert sur le répertoire des variétés françaises

concert gratuit

Buvette et restauration sur place réservation auprès de Nathalie 06 24 73 04 90 ou d’Angélique 06 32 41 61 66 .

le bourg Saint-Chamarand 46310 Lot Occitanie +33 6 24 73 04 90

English :

Festive evening with food and entertainment by the group « Le bon vieux temps »

German :

Festlicher Abend mit Verpflegung, angeführt von der Gruppe « Le bon vieux temps »

Italiano :

Serata di festa con cibo e intrattenimento del gruppo « Le bon vieux temps »

Espanol :

Velada festiva con comida y animación a cargo del grupo « Le bon vieux temps »

