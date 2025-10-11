Soirée choucroute Montpeyroux

Soirée choucroute Montpeyroux samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Soirée choucroute

Montpeyroux Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-10-11

fin : 2025-10-11

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

Organisé par l’association « les 3 tours » et animé par Liberty music disco.

Sur réservation avant le 03 octobre au 06 74 21 26 46 ou 06 83 36 33 32.

.

Montpeyroux 12210 Aveyron Occitanie

English :

Organized by the « 3 tours » association and hosted by Liberty music disco.

By reservation before October 03 at 06 74 21 26 46 or 06 83 36 33 32.

German :

Organisiert von der Vereinigung « les 3 tours » und musikalisch begleitet von Liberty music disco.

Mit Reservierung vor dem 03. Oktober unter 06 74 21 26 46 oder 06 83 36 33 32.

Italiano :

Organizzato dall’associazione « les 3 tours » e ospitato dalla discoteca Liberty music.

Le prenotazioni devono essere effettuate entro il 03 ottobre chiamando i numeri 06 74 21 26 46 o 06 83 36 33 32.

Espanol :

Organizado por la asociación « les 3 tours » y acogido por la discoteca Liberty.

Las reservas deben hacerse antes del 3 de octubre llamando al 06 74 21 26 46 o al 06 83 36 33 32.

L’événement Soirée choucroute Montpeyroux a été mis à jour le 2025-09-18 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)