Soirée choucroute Montpeyroux
Soirée choucroute Montpeyroux samedi 11 octobre 2025.
Soirée choucroute
Montpeyroux Aveyron
Organisé par l’association « les 3 tours » et animé par Liberty music disco.
Sur réservation avant le 03 octobre au 06 74 21 26 46 ou 06 83 36 33 32.
Montpeyroux 12210 Aveyron Occitanie
English :
Organized by the « 3 tours » association and hosted by Liberty music disco.
By reservation before October 03 at 06 74 21 26 46 or 06 83 36 33 32.
German :
Organisiert von der Vereinigung « les 3 tours » und musikalisch begleitet von Liberty music disco.
Mit Reservierung vor dem 03. Oktober unter 06 74 21 26 46 oder 06 83 36 33 32.
Italiano :
Organizzato dall’associazione « les 3 tours » e ospitato dalla discoteca Liberty music.
Le prenotazioni devono essere effettuate entro il 03 ottobre chiamando i numeri 06 74 21 26 46 o 06 83 36 33 32.
Espanol :
Organizado por la asociación « les 3 tours » y acogido por la discoteca Liberty.
Las reservas deben hacerse antes del 3 de octubre llamando al 06 74 21 26 46 o al 06 83 36 33 32.
