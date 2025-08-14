Soirée Chouffe au Backstage LE BACKSTAGE Capbreton

Soirée Chouffe au Backstage LE BACKSTAGE Capbreton jeudi 14 août 2025.

Soirée Chouffe au Backstage

LE BACKSTAGE 5 Rue du Général de Gaulle Capbreton Landes

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-14

fin : 2025-08-14

Date(s) :

2025-08-14

Les commerçants de Capbreton s’associent au Festival et vous proposent des concerts gratuits.

On vous attend nombreux pour une soirée placée sous le signe de la bonne humeur… et de la Chouffe ‍♂️ Goodies à gagner !

Pensez à réserver une table

06 76 32 77 50 .

LE BACKSTAGE 5 Rue du Général de Gaulle Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine culture@capbreton.fr

English : Soirée Chouffe au Backstage

Capbreton?s shopkeepers have joined forces with the Festival to offer free concerts.

German : Soirée Chouffe au Backstage

Die Geschäftsleute von Capbreton beteiligen sich am Festival und bieten Ihnen kostenlose Konzerte an.

Italiano :

I negozianti di Capbreton si uniscono al Festival per offrire concerti gratuiti.

Espanol : Soirée Chouffe au Backstage

Los comerciantes de Capbreton se unen al Festival para ofrecer conciertos gratuitos.

L’événement Soirée Chouffe au Backstage Capbreton a été mis à jour le 2025-08-05 par OTI LAS