Soirée ciné à Masgot ! Le Mange Cailloux Fransèches

Le Mange Cailloux 3 Masgot 23480 FRANSECHES Fransèches Creuse

Projection du film Sleepy Hollow de Tim Burton.
Biscuits, pop corn et boissons sur place.   .

Le Mange Cailloux 3 Masgot 23480 FRANSECHES Fransèches 23480 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 66 98 88  animation.masgot23@gmail.com

