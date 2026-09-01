Soirée Ciné-Apéro Foyer socio-éducatif Théding

Informations pratiques

Théding

Soirée Ciné-Apéro

Foyer socio-éducatif 3 rue de la Paix Théding Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-09-24 18:00:00

fin : 2026-09-24 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-24

Diffusion du documentaire La Théorie du Boxeur , consacré aux défis auxquels l’agriculture est confrontée face au changement climatique. Echange à l’issue de la projection, animé par Chloé Lesage, facilitatrice de la transition écologique pour prolonger la réflexion autour des enjeux soulevés par le film. Un apéritif dînatoire à l’issue des échanges, autour de quiches, cakes et autres gourmandises salées, pour poursuivre les discussions dans une ambiance conviviale. L’événement est gratuit (hors boissons payantes) et un verre de bienvenue sera offert. L’inscription en ligne est obligatoire avant le 21 septembre sur HelloAsso.Tout public

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Foyer socio-éducatif 3 rue de la Paix Théding 57450 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 59 10 85 18

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English :

Screening of the documentary La Th%E9orie du Boxeur, which explores the challenges facing agriculture in the face of climate change. A discussion following the screening, moderated by Chloé Lesage, an ecological transition facilitator, to further explore the issues raised by the film. A light dinner following the discussion, featuring quiches, cakes, and other savory treats, to continue the conversations in a friendly atmosphere. The event is free (drinks are not included) and a welcome drink will be provided. Online registration is required by September 21 via HelloAsso.

L’événement Soirée Ciné-Apéro Théding a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DE FORBACH