SOIRÉE CONCERT À LA GUINGUETTE La Guinguette du Bout du Lac Pourcharesses vendredi 25 juillet 2025.

La Guinguette du Bout du Lac Castanet Pourcharesses Lozère

Gratuit

Début : 2025-07-25 21:00:00

fin : 2025-07-25

2025-07-25

CONCERT ALICE

Folklore du Futur

A ne pas louper ce vendredi à la Guinguette

☎ Réservations conseillées pour le repas au 06.95.62.15.35

La Guinguette du Bout du Lac Castanet Pourcharesses 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 95 62 15 35

English :

CONCERT ALICE

Folklore of the Future

Not to be missed this Friday at La Guinguette

? Reservations recommended for the meal: 06.95.62.15.35

German :

KONZERT ALICE

Folklore aus der Zukunft

Diesen Freitag in La Guinguette nicht verpassen!

? Reservierungen für das Essen werden empfohlen unter 06.95.62.15.35

Italiano :

CONCERTO ALICE

Folklore del futuro

Da non perdere questo venerdì a La Guinguette

? Prenotazione consigliata per il pasto allo 06.95.62.15.35

Espanol :

CONCIERTO ALICE

Folklore del futuro

No se lo pierda este viernes en La Guinguette

? Se recomienda reservar en el 06.95.62.15.35

