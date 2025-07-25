SOIRÉE CONCERT À LA GUINGUETTE La Guinguette du Bout du Lac Pourcharesses
SOIRÉE CONCERT À LA GUINGUETTE La Guinguette du Bout du Lac Pourcharesses vendredi 25 juillet 2025.
SOIRÉE CONCERT À LA GUINGUETTE
La Guinguette du Bout du Lac Castanet Pourcharesses Lozère
Début : 2025-07-25 21:00:00
fin : 2025-07-25
2025-07-25
CONCERT ALICE
Folklore du Futur
A ne pas louper ce vendredi à la Guinguette
☎ Réservations conseillées pour le repas au 06.95.62.15.35
La Guinguette du Bout du Lac Castanet Pourcharesses 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 95 62 15 35
English :
CONCERT ALICE
Folklore of the Future
Not to be missed this Friday at La Guinguette
? Reservations recommended for the meal: 06.95.62.15.35
German :
KONZERT ALICE
Folklore aus der Zukunft
Diesen Freitag in La Guinguette nicht verpassen!
? Reservierungen für das Essen werden empfohlen unter 06.95.62.15.35
Italiano :
CONCERTO ALICE
Folklore del futuro
Da non perdere questo venerdì a La Guinguette
? Prenotazione consigliata per il pasto allo 06.95.62.15.35
Espanol :
CONCIERTO ALICE
Folklore del futuro
No se lo pierda este viernes en La Guinguette
? Se recomienda reservar en el 06.95.62.15.35
