Soirée concert Acoustic Johny et The Barbles Sévérac d’Aveyron

Soirée concert Acoustic Johny et The Barbles Sévérac d’Aveyron samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Soirée concert Acoustic Johny et The Barbles

Sévérac d’Aveyron Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-10-18

fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

Venez profiter d’une soirée conviviale en compagnie d’Acoustic Johny lors du repas suivi d’un concert de « The Barbles ».

Soirée concert proposée par Sport Quilles Sévérac d’Aveyron.

Au programme

Dès 19h, repas Moules/frites à volonté, et dessert. Tarif 12€ adulte et 5€ pour les moins de 10 ans.

Dès 22h, concert de « The Barbles », version acoustique des beatles

Réservation obligatoire par téléphone au 07 81 77 93 97 avant le 13 octobre. 5 .

Sévérac d’Aveyron 12150 Aveyron Occitanie +33 7 81 77 93 97 frederic.pitot@gmail.com

English :

Enjoy a convivial evening with Acoustic Johny, followed by a concert by « The Barbles ».

German :

Genießen Sie einen geselligen Abend in Begleitung von Acoustic Johny beim Essen und anschließendem Konzert von « The Barbles ».

Italiano :

Venite a godervi una serata conviviale con Acoustic Johny, seguita da un concerto dei « The Barbles ».

Espanol :

Venga a disfrutar de una velada de convivencia con Acoustic Johny, seguida de un concierto de « The Barbles ».

L’événement Soirée concert Acoustic Johny et The Barbles Sévérac d’Aveyron a été mis à jour le 2025-09-18 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)