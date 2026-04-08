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SOIRÉE- CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux

SOIRÉE- CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux samedi 16 mai 2026.

Lieu : Le Château

Adresse : LA TAVERNE

Ville : 31440 Bezins-Garraux

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : samedi 16 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 17 mai 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif :

Bezins-Garraux

SOIRÉE- CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-16 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-16 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-16

Une ambiance très rythmée et dansante.
des performances souvent festives et proches du public.
Artiste lié à l’univers cubain, avec une identité très tournée vers la musique et la culture de La Havane.   .

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   chateaubezins@hotmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A highly rhythmic, danceable atmosphere.
performances that are often festive and close to the audience.

L’événement SOIRÉE- CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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