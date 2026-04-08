SOIRÉE- CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux
SOIRÉE- CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux samedi 16 mai 2026.
Bezins-Garraux
SOIRÉE- CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA
Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-16 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-16 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-16
Une ambiance très rythmée et dansante.
des performances souvent festives et proches du public.
Artiste lié à l’univers cubain, avec une identité très tournée vers la musique et la culture de La Havane. .
Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie chateaubezins@hotmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A highly rhythmic, danceable atmosphere.
performances that are often festive and close to the audience.
L’événement SOIRÉE- CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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