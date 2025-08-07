Soirée concert au Chat Ivre Carlotta Trio Le Chat Ivre Marans

Soirée concert au Chat Ivre Carlotta Trio Le Chat Ivre Marans jeudi 7 août 2025.

Soirée concert au Chat Ivre Carlotta Trio

Le Chat Ivre 70 Rue Gambetta Marans Charente-Maritime

Tarif :

Date :

Début : Jeudi 2025-08-07 19:30:00

fin : 2025-08-07

Date(s) :

2025-08-07

Venez (re)découvrir Carlotta Trio en concert au Chat Ivre !

Avec des chansons françaises revisitées, un peu manouche et très très swing !

Concert en extérieur, restauration sur place, réservation par sms au 06.50.70.20.50

Le Chat Ivre 70 Rue Gambetta Marans 17230 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 48 19 72 34 lechativre@yahoo.com

English :

Come and (re)discover Carlotta Trio in concert at Le Chat Ivre!

With French songs revisited, a little gypsy and a lot of swing!

Outdoor concert, on-site catering, reservation by sms to 06.50.70.20.50

German :

Entdecken Sie Carlotta Trio (wieder) bei einem Konzert im Chat Ivre!

Mit neu interpretierten französischen Chansons, ein bisschen Gypsy und sehr, sehr Swing!

Konzert im Freien, Essen vor Ort, Reservierung per SMS unter 06.50.70.20.50

Italiano :

Venite a (ri)scoprire Carlotta Trio in concerto a Le Chat Ivre!

Con canzoni francesi rivisitate, un po’ di gypsy e molto swing!

Concerto all’aperto, ristorazione in loco, prenotazione via sms allo 06.50.70.20.50

Espanol :

¡Venga a (re)descubrir a Carlotta Trio en concierto en Le Chat Ivre!

Con canciones francesas revisitadas, un poco de música gitana y mucho swing

Concierto al aire libre, restauración in situ, reservas por sms al 06.50.70.20.50

