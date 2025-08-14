Soirée concert Pêcherie d’Aurit Hagetaubin

Soirée concert Pêcherie d’Aurit Hagetaubin jeudi 14 août 2025.

Soirée concert

Pêcherie d’Aurit 150 chemin de Latabaille Hagetaubin Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-14

fin : 2025-08-14

Date(s) :

2025-08-14

En présence de Justine Blue, groupe montpelliérain et Keep on Groovin, groupe landais.

Genres musicaux swing, blues, jazz, soul. .

Pêcherie d’Aurit 150 chemin de Latabaille Hagetaubin 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 72 66 62 01 contact@lapecheriedaurit.fr

English : Soirée concert

German : Soirée concert

Italiano :

Espanol : Soirée concert

L’événement Soirée concert Hagetaubin a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par OT Coeur de Béarn