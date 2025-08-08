Soirée concert live et couscous Restaurant La Table du Grand Cerf Le Grand-Serre
Soirée concert live et couscous Restaurant La Table du Grand Cerf Le Grand-Serre vendredi 8 août 2025.
Soirée concert live et couscous
Restaurant La Table du Grand Cerf 3 impasse du Grand Cerf Le Grand-Serre Drôme
Début : 2025-08-08 19:00:00
fin : 2025-08-08 22:30:00
2025-08-08
Soirée concert live avec le groupe Canel Wine Pear et couscous fait maison sur réservation.
Restaurant La Table du Grand Cerf 3 impasse du Grand Cerf Le Grand-Serre 26530 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 68 86 14 contact@campingdrome.fr
Live concert evening with the band Canel Wine Pear and home-made couscous on reservation.
Live-Konzertabend mit der Band Canel Wine Pear und hausgemachter Couscous (Reservierung erforderlich).
Serata di concerti dal vivo con il gruppo Canel Wine Pear e couscous fatto in casa su prenotazione.
Noche de concierto en directo con el grupo Canel Wine Pear y cuscús casero previa reserva.
