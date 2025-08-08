Soirée concert live et couscous Restaurant La Table du Grand Cerf Le Grand-Serre

Soirée concert live et couscous

Restaurant La Table du Grand Cerf 3 impasse du Grand Cerf Le Grand-Serre Drôme

Début : 2025-08-08 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-08 22:30:00

2025-08-08

Soirée concert live avec le groupe Canel Wine Pear et couscous fait maison sur réservation.

Restaurant La Table du Grand Cerf 3 impasse du Grand Cerf Le Grand-Serre 26530 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 68 86 14 contact@campingdrome.fr

English :

Live concert evening with the band Canel Wine Pear and home-made couscous on reservation.

German :

Live-Konzertabend mit der Band Canel Wine Pear und hausgemachter Couscous (Reservierung erforderlich).

Italiano :

Serata di concerti dal vivo con il gruppo Canel Wine Pear e couscous fatto in casa su prenotazione.

Espanol :

Noche de concierto en directo con el grupo Canel Wine Pear y cuscús casero previa reserva.

