SOIRÉE CONCERTS AU WAGON DU FAGET WAGON DU FAGET Le Faget
SOIRÉE CONCERTS AU WAGON DU FAGET WAGON DU FAGET Le Faget vendredi 24 avril 2026.
SOIRÉE CONCERTS AU WAGON DU FAGET
WAGON DU FAGET Au Château Le Faget Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-24 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-24
Date(s) :
2026-04-24
Soutenez le Wagon du Faget ! Les bénévoles se démènent toute l’année pour vous proposer un programme d’animations riche et varié, alors venez danser pour les soutenir !
Au programme de la soirée, deux concerts exceptionnels
-La Clique à Cuq en provenance de Cuq-Toulza
-Le groupe SUPERFLY en sortie de résidence !
La soirée se terminera par un DJ set avec DJ Dam’s ! .
WAGON DU FAGET Au Château Le Faget 31460 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Support the Wagon du Faget! Volunteers work hard all year round to bring you a rich and varied program of events, so come and dance to support them!
L’événement SOIRÉE CONCERTS AU WAGON DU FAGET Le Faget a été mis à jour le 2026-03-28 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Le Faget (Haute-Garonne)
- SOIRÉE STAND UP AU FAGET WAGON DU FAGET Le Faget 4 avril 2026