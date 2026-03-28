SOIRÉE CONCERTS AU WAGON DU FAGET WAGON DU FAGET Le Faget

SOIRÉE CONCERTS AU WAGON DU FAGET

WAGON DU FAGET Au Château Le Faget Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-24 20:30:00

fin : 2026-04-24

Date(s) :

2026-04-24

Soutenez le Wagon du Faget ! Les bénévoles se démènent toute l’année pour vous proposer un programme d’animations riche et varié, alors venez danser pour les soutenir !

Au programme de la soirée, deux concerts exceptionnels

-La Clique à Cuq en provenance de Cuq-Toulza

-Le groupe SUPERFLY en sortie de résidence !

La soirée se terminera par un DJ set avec DJ Dam’s ! .

WAGON DU FAGET Au Château Le Faget 31460 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Support the Wagon du Faget! Volunteers work hard all year round to bring you a rich and varied program of events, so come and dance to support them!

L’événement SOIRÉE CONCERTS AU WAGON DU FAGET Le Faget a été mis à jour le 2026-03-28 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE