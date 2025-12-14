SOIRÉE CONTÉE LUCA MARCHESINI VIDE SON SAC

Sète Hérault

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Date :

Début : 2026-01-17

fin : 2026-01-17

Date(s) :

2026-01-17

Le 17 janvier 2026, les conteuses des Voix du Vent invitent Luca MARCHESINI . Ce conteur Franco-Italien viendra, avec sa parole inventive et voyageuse vider son sac à la bonne franquette. Il transporte avec lui des mythes et des contes traditionnels venus de la Méditerranée.

Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 80 33 66 86 lesvoixduvent@yahoo.fr

English :

On January 17, 2026, the Voix du Vent storytellers invite Luca MARCHESINI . This Franco-Italian storyteller, with his inventive and well-travelled lyrics, will come and empty his bag of tricks. He carries with him myths and traditional tales from the Mediterranean.

