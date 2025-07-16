Soirée country Camping La Ribière Annot
Soirée country Camping La Ribière Annot mercredi 16 juillet 2025.
Soirée country
Camping La Ribière 691a Bd Fernand Faissole Annot Alpes-de-Haute-Provence
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR
Date :
Début : 2025-07-16 20:00:00
fin : 2025-07-16
Date(s) :
2025-07-16
Démonstrations et initiation à la danse country, repas BBQ Party dans une ambiance conviviale.
Camping La Ribière 691a Bd Fernand Faissole Annot 04240 Alpes-de-Haute-Provence Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 92 83 21 44 info@la-ribiere.com
English :
Demonstrations and introduction to country dancing, BBQ Party lunch in a convivial atmosphere.
German :
Vorführungen und Einführung in den Country-Tanz, BBQ-Party-Essen in geselliger Atmosphäre.
Italiano :
Dimostrazioni e introduzione alla danza country, pranzo BBQ Party in un’atmosfera amichevole.
Espanol :
Demostraciones e iniciación al baile country, almuerzo BBQ Party en un ambiente agradable.
L’événement Soirée country Annot a été mis à jour le 2025-06-26 par Office de Tourisme Intercommunal Verdon Tourisme