Soirée country Camping La Ribière Annot

Camping La Ribière 691a Bd Fernand Faissole Annot Alpes-de-Haute-Provence

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Début : 2025-07-16 20:00:00

fin : 2025-07-16

2025-07-16

Démonstrations et initiation à la danse country, repas BBQ Party dans une ambiance conviviale.

Camping La Ribière 691a Bd Fernand Faissole Annot 04240 Alpes-de-Haute-Provence Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 92 83 21 44 info@la-ribiere.com

English :

Demonstrations and introduction to country dancing, BBQ Party lunch in a convivial atmosphere.

German :

Vorführungen und Einführung in den Country-Tanz, BBQ-Party-Essen in geselliger Atmosphäre.

Italiano :

Dimostrazioni e introduzione alla danza country, pranzo BBQ Party in un’atmosfera amichevole.

Espanol :

Demostraciones e iniciación al baile country, almuerzo BBQ Party en un ambiente agradable.

L’événement Soirée country Annot a été mis à jour le 2025-06-26 par Office de Tourisme Intercommunal Verdon Tourisme