Soirée country Camping de Bourg-Charente Bourg-Charente

Soirée country

Camping de Bourg-Charente Allée des platanes Bourg-Charente Charente

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 14 EUR

Burger classique ou premium

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-20 19:30:00

fin : 2025-07-20

2025-07-20

Un véritable groupe de danse country vient faire le show et vous initier aux pas de la line dance ! Que vous soyez cow-boy confirmé ou curieux du Texas, venez vibrer au rythme du folk et du bluegrass… et pourquoi pas rejoindre la piste !

Camping de Bourg-Charente Allée des platanes Bourg-Charente 16200 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 09 28 42 48 campingbourgcharente@gmail.com

English :

A real country dance band will put on a show and introduce you to the steps of line dancing! Whether you’re an experienced cowboy or just curious about Texas, come and vibrate to the rhythm of folk and bluegrass… and why not join the dance floor!

German :

Eine echte Country-Tanzgruppe sorgt für eine Show und führt Sie in die Schritte des Line Dance ein! Ob Sie nun ein erfahrener Cowboy sind oder neugierig auf Texas, kommen Sie und tanzen Sie im Rhythmus von Folk und Bluegrass… und warum nicht auch auf der Tanzfläche!

Italiano :

Un vero gruppo di ballo country viene a dare spettacolo e a farvi conoscere i passi della line dance! Che siate cowboy esperti o semplicemente curiosi del Texas, venite a vibrare al ritmo del folk e del bluegrass e, perché no, a ballare in pista!

Espanol :

¡Un auténtico grupo de baile country viene a ofrecerte un espectáculo y a iniciarte en los pasos del baile en línea! Tanto si eres un avezado vaquero como si sólo sientes curiosidad por Texas, ven y vibra al ritmo del folk y el bluegrass… ¡y por qué no, únete a la pista de baile!

L’événement Soirée country Bourg-Charente a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par Destination Cognac