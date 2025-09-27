Soirée country Duette & Siblings Cognac

Soirée country Duette & Siblings Cognac samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Soirée country Duette & Siblings

162 rue Aristide Briand Cognac Charente

Début : 2025-09-27 18:00:00

fin : 2025-09-27 23:00:00

2025-09-27

Soirée Rock & Country chez Duette et Siblings, on sort les santiags et les chapeaux de cowboy

Ambiance rock country garantie avec un concert de Wild Karma entre Duette et Siblings jusqu’a 23h

162 rue Aristide Briand Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 69 62 34

English :

Rock & Country evening at Duette et Siblings, with cowboy hats and cowboy boots on!

Country rock atmosphere guaranteed with a concert by Wild Karma between Duette and Siblings until 11 p.m.

German :

Rock- und Country-Abend bei Duette und Siblings, Santiags und Cowboyhüte werden ausgepackt

Garantierte Rock- und Country-Atmosphäre mit einem Konzert von Wild Karma zwischen Duette und Siblings bis 23 Uhr

Italiano :

Serata rock & country al Duette e al Siblings, tirate fuori stivali e cappelli da cowboy!

Atmosfera country rock garantita con il concerto dei Wild Karma tra Duette e Siblings fino alle 23.00

Espanol :

Noche de Rock & Country en Duette y Siblings, ¡saca tus botas y sombreros de cowboy!

Ambiente country rock garantizado con un concierto de Wild Karma entre Duette y Siblings hasta las 23h

